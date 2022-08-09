Wait, This New OMITB Character Is Actually Super Sus

With as many suspects as Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has brought up, it feels like most of those inside the Arconia are probably innocent. But that’s just the people viewers know. New York City apartments — even ones in a building like this — are always subletting to new residents. That’s how Only Murders’ new character, Jonathan, moved in, but now that he’s here, fans are pretty sure he’s going on the suspect board.

Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 8 follow. The blackout that ended Only Murders Episode 7 ended on a cliffhanger of Luc alone in the dark of Charles’ apartment while the podcasters scrambled to get home. But even though the diner is only across the street, Charles’ apartment is a penthouse suite — which means twelve sets of stairs to climb. (There is no 13th Floor, thank heavens.)

As Lucy was stalked by someone who broke into the apartment through the arcatacombs, other residents had their own blackout experiences, including Nina and Howard. While Nina’s experience with the building’s faithful doorman went well, Howard’s seemingly went even better, as he takes up Dr. Stanley’s advice to ask out the new guy subletting on his floor.

The new guy was Jonathan, and he and Howard had a lot in common. Howard is a librarian who dreams of being a chorus boy. Jonathan is a chorus boy (currently part of The Lion King as a hyena) who dreams of becoming a librarian. Everything was going well until one horrifying moment when Jonathan sneezed.

Jonathan turned out to be deathly allergic to cats and practically bolted from Howard’s apartment after he smelled Sevelyn. His sneeze sounded like the one Lucy heard in the passage; it was almost a dead giveaway that Jonathan was one of the suspects traveling through the back corridors of the building that night.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Jonathan offed Bunny. Howard and Jonathan’s blackout date took both out of the running as the current suspect who chased Lucy around the building’s secret tunnels. (The episode clearly showed Howard and Jonathan hanging out when that happened.)

However, as the podcasters begin to realize, the suspects they keep seeing aren’t necessarily the same person every time. The suspect who broke into Charles’ apartment during the blackout was almost certainly “Glitter Guy.” And, as the show’s final moment reveals. “Glitter Guy” is probably Detective Krebs. But that doesn’t necessarily mean “Glitter Guy” offed Bunny, or even that the person Lucy saw in the tunnels the night did either.

Things are getting even more complicated with only two installments left in Season 2. Only Murders In The Building continues with new episodes streaming every Tuesday on Hulu.