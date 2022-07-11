K-Pop
Here’s What J-Hope Had To Say About Going On A Solo Tour

Following the release of his debut solo album, Jack In The Box, on July 15, BTS’ J-Hope will make history by performing at Lollapalooza on July 31. According to a press release by HYBE, the rapper will be the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.

News of J-Hope’s solo Lollapalooza set begged a question for ARMY: Will he go on a solo tour? It’s a fair question as many artists follow-up a high-profile album releases with a series of concerts. J-Hope recently opened up about the prospect of a solo tour, but his answer (sadly) wasn’t what I’d hoped to hear.

During a VLive stream on July 8, J-Hope chatted about all things Jack In The Box and his latest single “MORE.” He also answered some fan questions. When asked whether he’ll go on a solo world tour in support of his album, he said he’s not yet at that stage of his career.

“Everyone, I don’t have that much ability. Even Lollapalooza is such a big challenge,” J-Hope said.

As fans know, the singer has performed solo several times while touring with BTS, but he usually performed just one song. Lollapallozza will mark J-Hope’s first solo concert, so it makes sense why he referred to the upcoming show as a “challenge.”

However, J-Hope isn’t ruling out a solo tour entirely. “I think I could dream about that when I grow and become more mature,” he said.

In addition to preparing for his Lollapalooza set, J-Hope is in full album-release mode. On July 1, he dropped the lead single “MORE,” which showed the rapper experimenting with an old-school hip-hop sound. His next single, “Arson,” will drop on July 15, the same day as Jack In The Box.

He teased the track on July 11 by dropping a set of concept photos showing him standing beside a car that was destroyed in a fire.

Come to think of it, the only thing burning hotter than the car behind him in that photo is J-Hope himself. The singer’s career is on fire.