Angel Reese Will Star In The Hunting Wives Season 2

The Hunting Wives is reloading for a second season of gun-toting zaniness. The hit Netflix series, based on May Cobb’s 2021 novel of the same name, has been picked up for Season 2 — which should come as a relief to fans who are still reeling from the major cliffhangers at the end of Season 1’s finale. Here’s everything you can expect from the upcoming season, including a “wild” new twist, and surprising new characters.

While The Hunting Wives may be based on a book, the Netflix series made a ton of changes from Cobb’s work. Plus, Season 2 is going to be its own original story, so even book readers don’t have much to go off of yet.

That said, the cast has let some truly dramatic details about the new season slip. And an unexpected superstar athlete will be making her acting debut in Season 2.

Angel Reese Is Ready To Take Her Shot

Angel Reese always makes her shots on the basketball court, but now she’s going to do a different kind of shooting. The WNBA star confirmed her involvement in Season 2 of The Hunting Wives in a Jan. 20 Instagram post. She teased her character as “Trainer Barbie,” a play on her “Bayou Barbie” and “Chi Barbie” nicknames.

Reese actually manifested the role after tweeting about how much she loved the series last fall. When showrunner Rebecca Cutter responded to the post, Reese wrote back, “Just let me know if you need me for Season 2.” Clearly, it was not an empty offer.

A Main Character Will Die

Season 2 won’t be slowing down the show’s intense body count. Brittany Snow told Entertainment Tonight that there will be a shocking death in the next run of episodes.

“Someone dies. I won’t tell you who. That is a wild play. Wild behavior,” Snow said. “Wild. Every script is a new adventure. They said that we couldn’t top last year and somehow I think we are doing it. I’m surprised. And I even knew what was coming a little bit. So I think people are going to be very shocked, I think people are going to be angry.”