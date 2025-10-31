The Hunting Wives might follow the story of an intense murder investigation, but it featured plenty of sex scenes along the way. In real life, however, things were not quite so steamy. According to one of the show’s stars, Brittany Snow, the cast got sick before filming intimate scenes.

During an Oct. 26 episode of the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast, Snow revealed how she and her co-star Malin Akerman prepped for those NSFW moments. “There was so many mints on that set ... to the point where we got both of us got sick,” she told podcast host Amanda Hirsch. “As women, you're so mindful of each other. Guys, they sometimes don't care. There's not a mint in their mouth. But with Malin and I, it was like, 'Are you OK? Can I put my hand here?' It was just so nice and so different.”

Snow also credited her co-star with being courteous during nude scenes. “Something really great about Malin too is she’s really, really attuned to what I was thinking or what others were thinking in terms of comfortability,” Snow continued. “So she was always very aware — [since] she’s Swedish — that she’s more open with nudity. She is still a woman and wants to look good and isn’t just walking around naked. But I was more conscientious about it. She would go like, ‘Do you want me to put my body here so you don’t have to show this part of yourself?’ I was like, ‘This is so selfless and nice.'”

Snow also explained why she felt it was important to portray sex on-screen — especially as women over 40. “It is very unfortunately rare to see women [having sex on screen at 40],” she added, “There is a stigma in Hollywood that once you reach 40, you are no longer seen as a sexual being, which is completely false. I love that our show brought new light to that. You don’t stop having sex when you are 40.”

Akerman also opened up about shooting The Hunting Wives sex scenes during a panel at the She Sees Me: The Power of Female Friendship (in Life and Art) panel on Oct. 11, “Before our very first intimate scene together, there was a lot of nerves and we're so used to dissecting our own bodies and looking in the mirror and finding all the things that were wrong with our bodies and it's terrible," she said at the time. "And we saw it in each other firsthand as we were like, 'Oh my God.'"

But according to her, they were able to move past those initial insecurities. “I just went, 'Britt, you know what? We're f*cking beautiful. We've worked hard for these bodies. We've worked hard our whole lives and you're a beautiful f*cking person and let's not do this,’” she recalled. “‘Let's just go out there and have a great time — as much as you can with all these cameramen. It's a weird time, but let's just be in it together and let's support each other right now and let's just feel great about ourselves and let's just, I look at you and you're beautiful, and let's celebrate our bodies right now.’"