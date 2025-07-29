Brittany Snow is finally taking a break. The actor spent most of the last year and a half busy at work — her latest project, The Hunting Wives, premiered July 21 on Netflix. Snow plays a young wife and mother who moves to Texas and befriends a socialite and group of housewives with destructive secrets. And as the world catches up on the eight-episode thriller series, Snow is eager to embrace the stillness.

Over her years in the spotlight, Snow’s self-care and wellness routines have evolved. “I’m a restless, nervous person by nature,” she says. “As I’ve gotten older, sitting with my feelings and sitting in the uncomfortable present moment has been such an act of growth.”

The 39-year-old relies on a few must-haves for these moments of quiet contemplation: a good pen and notepad, a red-light mask, and candles. “Candles are such a huge part of my daily practice. It’s just having that little moment of ‘Oh, I’m going to make time for something that’s just for me, something that makes me feel good and grounded,’” says Snow, who partnered with Yankee Candle for the brand’s relaunch.

She has a few favorites: Clean Cotton for layering, Sage & Citrus for unwinding, and seasonal go-tos like Christmas Cookie and Spiced Pumpkin. “I don’t like pumpkin spice lattes. I know that’s not feminist of me or whatever,” she jokes. “But I really like that scent in the fall.”

Here, Snow opens up about all of her favorite self-care rituals — from journaling to getting psychic readings.

Elite Daily: What does your morning routine look like?

Brittany Snow: Well, I can tell you what I try to do — no one is perfect, and there are days when this is not the case. But my daily self-care routine definitely requires me to get up in the morning before 8:30 a.m. I try to get up at 7 a.m., and I make a greens smoothie and have some coffee with Nutpods in it.

Then, I always light a candle because that’s my little moment of self-care and sets my intention for the day. I put my Omnilux mask on and journal at the same time. That can be hard, but you get used to seeing through the red light.

I like to do the Wordle and the mini New York Times puzzle, too. It reminds me that your brain can function early in the morning, and it’s ready to go in that way. Then, I put on my lotions, brush my teeth, and then I can go about my day — starting calls, emails, and things like that.

ED: How do you prioritize your peace throughout the rest of the day?

BS: If I’m working, I try to have a moment before I leave for the day, where at least I can actually center myself before I get in the car and drive fast (but well) because I’m always a little bit late.

I have little moments within the day where I try to center myself during lunch, making sure I check out from my phone and just sit with myself (or whoever I’m with). During filming for The Hunting Wives, Malin [Akerman] and I would have these sorts of powwows in her apartment, where we would light a candle and go over the day. It was nice that we always had this time to reconnect and figure out how we were going to have fun through the chaos of it all.

ED: What does your nightly wellness routine look like?

BS: I try not to use devices at night, but I’m a sucker for a good movie before bed. And lighting a candle while you’re watching a movie sets the vibe. Whether you’re with someone or not, it feels sort of romantic. It’s just lovely.

ED: Describe your ideal treat-yourself day.

BS: I don’t want to be bougie about this, but I’m going to be honest. My manager’s birthday was yesterday, and she actually had my favorite day: a spa, a psychic reading, and dinner with her girlfriends — 10 out of 10 day.

Going to a spa is one of my favorite things to do, even if I don’t get any services. I just like being in the atmosphere. And doing an act of self-care, which is going to a psychic, medium, or healer. It’s a little kitschy thing that I think is fun. Finishing it off with dinner with my girlfriends at night — drinking wine, talking, and laughing. My dog should be there too. That would be the perfect day.

ED: Do you have any favorite self-care products?

BS: For skin care, I love Kate Somerville products. Vsoto has a peptide face oil that I swear by.

I also always need a really great notepad and a really great pen. It makes all the difference. This is sort of lame, but sometimes when I go to restaurants and I’m signing the check, and they have a great pen, I do tip them extra and write a note saying, “I’m taking this pen” — it’s for my self-care!

ED: In 2023, you told Elite Daily some lessons you’d tell your 21-year-old self, including “The more you avoid sitting with your feelings and stillness, the more you will repeat the same patterns.” Do you still feel the same?

BS: I do stand by that quote. It’s not just something that I say. I think the original quote [by Stop Missing Your Life author Cory Muscara] is “Show me all the ways that you avoid stillness, and I’ll show you all the patterns you repeat in your life.” When I heard that for the first time, it really changed my life.

Sometimes it’s uncomfortable, but I think that’s when you come back to yourself and find out what you’re really feeling — even if it’s mundane. Those are the times I’ve gone through the most growth, especially in the hard moments.

ED: What are you manifesting this year?

BS: I’m excited to create a home this year. I just bought this house, and I want to feel settled. Over the past year and a half, I’ve been working all over the place. I’m so grateful, but now that I’m home, I want to create an atmosphere that makes me feel present and like myself.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.