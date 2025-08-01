Brittany Snow is ready to reunite with her Pitch Perfect co-stars. Snow has been starring in the series since 2012, alongside actors like Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Anna Camp. The most recent film, Pitch Perfect 3, came out in 2017. But there have been talks of a fourth installment — and yes, Snow is on board for it.

The actor, who recently partnered with Yankee Candle, has hopes of collaborating with her fellow Barden Bellas again soon. “Oh, gosh. Yes, we are always trying to work together,” she tells Elite Daily. “They are still some of my closest friends. Chrissie [Fit], [Anna] Kendrick, and Kelley [Jakle] are my ride-or-dies.”

“We're always trying to look for opportunities. Anyone can put us in anything, and we will do it — and that goes without saying, Pitch Perfect 4,” she adds.

In June, two of her co-stars, Wilson and Camp, reunited for the action comedy Bride Hard. Snow’s excited to see them back on her screen. “I haven't seen Bride Hard yet, but I can’t wait. I’m sure I’ll love it. Them together, they're geniuses,” she says.

Quantrell Colbe/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Snow isn’t the only Barden University alum who’s down to do a fourth film. Kendrick, Wilson, and Camp have also teased the possibility of another movie. “Oh, my God, I know I would love that,” Kendrick told People when asked about the Pitch Perfect 4 rumors in October 2024. “And I keep saying, I feel like Rebel is really like the steam engine of everything. So as long as she keeps saying it might happen, I'll believe it.”

For the record, Wilson does keep saying it. In June, she told The Guardian that she wants another Pitch Perfect to happen. “We hear rumors all the time. I know Universal is developing some scripts,” Wilson said. “The fanbase for Pitch Perfect is so awesome and keeps growing as younger people are introduced to it. So, hopefully — there’s a huge desire for another movie.”

In a joint interview with her Bride Hard and Pitch Perfect co-star, Camp, Wilson revealed more. “I feel like it's pretty close, but we don't have anything definite,” she told entertainment site ComingSoon in June.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

“I actually did a job with Kay Cannon, the original writer of Pitch Perfect, the other day, and we've been talking about it,” Wilson added. “She's also got another project at Universal, so we're really hoping. They have a couple scripts out there, but I would want Kay to write it ‘cause she knows us and our characters so well and she's so funny.”

Camp was in total agreement. “I know that we would all do it, and I know that I would just be so excited to see what was happening to our characters after all this time. What are we doing? What are we up to? Are people getting married? Are people having babies or what?”