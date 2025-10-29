A lot happens in The Hunting Wives. Netflix’s over-the-top drama has so many wild twists, it can be hard to keep up with each character’s motivations. And that’s why Brittany Snow wishes the series kept in a key moment that she believes would have explained her character Sophie’s mindset.

Snow detailed what the deleted scene from Season 1’s finale was supposed to look like during her Oct. 28 appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “There was a scene in Hunting Wives that I was really upset got cut because it sort of made sense why my behavior was so weird on the show,” Snow said. “There’s a scene I read in Episode 8 where [Sophie] has this complete panic attack, breakdown … and she starts hitting herself and hitting her hand on the steering wheel and crying and screams. Then she goes right into stoicism and just becomes completely void and gets out of the car.”

Snow believes keeping this scene in the show would have illustrated for viewers how Sophie deals with issues. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, that’s how she reacts to problems, she’s become so used to being a mother and a woman that will only have her breakdowns in her car,’” Snow said. “So, I thought, ‘Well, that’s how I’m going to play her character.’”

“I loved that scene,” Snow continued. “I care about the fact that [Sophie] had coping mechanisms that I wanted to work into the character.”

Although Snow was disappointed the car breakdown didn’t make the show’s final edit, she can understand why some of her solo character moments were cut. “I know that it was because I’m a siloed story [and] it really needs to be about the actual case and what happened,” Snow said. “They said the episode was too long.”

However, there’s still hope Snow will get to show this side of Sophie in the next season, which has already been picked up by Netflix. “They promised me, in Season 2, it will make more sense,” Snow concluded.