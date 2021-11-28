Here's How To Apply For The Bachelor Franchise

If you’re a Bachelor Nation superfan, there’s only so far you can take your fandom. Sure, you can watch the show each week and keep track of all your favorite contestants on Instagram. But after a while, there’s only one thing to do to prove you’re the ultimate superfan: apply to be on the Bachelor franchise yourself.

Let’s be honest, if you’re looking for love, there are definitely some easier ways to do it than going on national television. I mean, the Bachelor franchise doesn’t always have the best track record when it comes to building lasting relationships; the recent breakups of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes, and Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark don’t exactly make the best advertisements for the Bachelor franchise as a dating service. But all that said, there are also a bunch of Bachelor Nation success stories — like Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, and the original Bachelorette couple Trista and Ryan Sutter — so you can look to those for inspiration for your own Bachelor franchise journey. At the very least, even if you don’t find lasting love, the Bachelor franchise is definitely a great way to find the love of some more social media followers.

Everything you need to know about applying to be on any of the Bachelor franchise shows can be found on the official Bachelor Nation website. You can apply as yourself or nominate someone you know just by answering a few short questions and sharing your social media handles. But before you do, it’s worth it to check out all the eligibility requirements. In order to apply, you must be at least 21 years old, be a legal resident of the U.S. or Canada, and have a valid passport. There are a few other requirements, including that you be single (which you’d think would be a given when applying to be on a *dating* show, but history has proven that isn’t always the case). You also need to consent to be filmed 24/7 and to allow the producers to use footage of you however they’d like. It’s definitely a risk, but it could all be worth it in order to officially join the Bachelor franchise.