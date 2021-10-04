Dale's Publicist Gave An Intense Statement About His Breakup With Clare

After a week of rumors flying about Dale Moss and Clare Crawley’s breakup, his publicist finally issued a statement to People on Oct. 4 to tell the model’s side of the story. The rep clarified the timeline of the split, claimed that Crawley blocked Moss’ phone number, and seemingly alluded to the report that Moss hooked up with Bachelor in Paradise cast member Abigail Heringer while he was dating Crawley. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Heringer’s rep for comment on the rumored incident but didn’t hear back.)

"Dale and Clare broke up in mid-September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him," the statement began. "Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things. A couple of weeks later, Clare's mother's condition worsened, and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her." (Lilia Crawley has dementia and Alzheimer’s; she was previously living in an assisted living facility and is currently in hospice care.)

"Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family," the statement continued. "On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare. It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare it was on social media."

The rep may have been referring to Crawley’s Sept. 30 Instagram post, in which she did not name her ex-fiancé, but wrote, “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades.”

More to come...