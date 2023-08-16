Let’s be real — nobody watches reality TV for the nice people. It’s the villains who really make all the delicious drama that we just can’t stop eating up. So it was only a matter of time before the perfect show came along that got rid of the boring people altogether and instead assembled some of the most iconic reality TV villains to ever do it. Here’s when you can tune into E!’s House of Villains, because this superstar cast is guaranteed to bring the drama.

E! announced House of Villains on Aug. 15, teasing a heated competition full of screaming matches, sneaky alliances, and all kinds of deception as 10 iconic reality TV baddies compete for $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” The show will be hosted by Joel McHale, and center on weekly challenges in which the winner is safe from that round of elimination.

The cast is truly next-level when it comes to truly villainous reality television competitors. House of Villains will bring together the schemers, liars, and fighters who brought all the drama to hit shows like The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, Vanderpump Rules, Survivor, 90 Day Fiancé, and more. Not to mention, a pair of OG reality-show villains will be facing off against each other for this competition: New York and Omarosa.

Check out the full cast list below:

House of Villains Cast

The series will assemble 10 icons who’ve gained the reputation of being a villain due to their past reality-TV experiences.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé)

E!

Johnny Bananas (The Challenge)

E!

Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind)

E!

Jonny Fairplay (Survivor)

E1

Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip Hop: Miami)

E!

Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor)

E!

Omarosa Manigault Newman (The Apprentice)

E!

Tiffany “New York” Pollard (Flavor of Love)

E!

Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules)

E!

Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club)

E!

House of Villains Trailer

E! provided a brief first look at the drama in a short trailer on Aug. 15.

House of Villains Release Date

The villainy begins on Thursday, October 12 at 10pm ET on E! with a supersized 75-minute premiere.