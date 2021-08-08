If you’ve already devoured Outer Banks Season 2 and were left hungry for more, I have good news. You don’t need to wait for a potential Season 3 to go full Pogue! While you wait for more treasure-hunting drama, you can live your best life by booking a stay at one of Hotels.com’s Outer Banks hotels and rentals.

To celebrate the release of Outer Banks Season 2, the website hand-picked six North Carolina properties that will help you fully immerse yourself in the beachy environment of the show. If you’re in the mood to live as large as the Kooks (without all the murder), check out the luxury bed and breakfast White Doe Inn, or the waterfront Burrus House Inn Waterfront Suites. For a more woodsy, cost-effective option close to all things Outer Banks, the Roanoke Island Inn is your best bet.

Or maybe you’re longing for a cozy beach getaway with your best friends. In that case, try out one of their beachfront rentals: The Corolla Light home, Colington Harbour home, or the Hatteras Island Cottage. If only the Pogues had a nice staycation after car chases and impromptu surgeries!

Unfortunately, you’ll actually have to vacation in South Carolina in order to visit Outer Banks filming spots. Although the show is set in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Netflix chose to move production further south after a bathroom bill with “anti-LGBTQ language” was passed in the state. The majority of Outer Banks was actually filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, so you can head there to immerse yourself in the world of Pogues and Kooks all over again. You can actually dine at The Wreck, a real-life hangout spot the Pogues enjoy throughout the series. If you’re planning a wedding down the line, you may be surprised to learn that Sarah Cameron’s house is actually a popular South Carolina wedding venue called the Lowndes Grove. And plenty of Outer Banks scenes unfolded at Mount Pleasant’s Old Village, making it a must-visit spot for any fan.

Whether you choose to recreate scenes from Outer Banks or visit the Outer Banks themselves, viewers will be happy to know that there are many ways to embrace your inner Pogue.