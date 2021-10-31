12 Of The Best Holiday Gifts For Olivia Rodrigo Fans

Getting the perfect gift for someone is a lot of pressure. I mean, there are so many things to think about when shopping, like getting the best deal and choosing the right clothing size and color. You also have to make sure that person doesn’t already have the item you picked out. Thankfully, if your bestie or family member is an Olivia Rodrigo fan, holiday shopping won’t be too hard because there’s a lot of unique gift ideas online, from handmade necklaces and bracelets to phone cases and T-shirts. To help you decide what to get, check out these 12 holiday gifts for Olivia Rodrigo fans below.

Etsy is always a good place to do your holiday shopping because you can find a variety of unique items on the platform. They’re often made by small businesses, which means by purchasing their products, you’ll be directly supporting local business owners. Plus, there’s no shortage of merch on Etsy when it comes to the “drivers license” singer. You’ll come across clothing and jewelry inspired by her debut album, Sour, as well as each of the songs on her record, like “good 4 u” and “deja vu.”

Below, I’ve rounded up 12 of the best holiday gifts for Rodrigo fans that you can find online. Whether you’re shopping for your bestie, a family member, or even for yourself, you’ll be able to find a winner.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If your bestie already has the original Sour vinyl, it would be a good idea to get them the Target Exclusive edition for the holidays. It features different artwork of Rodrigo, as well as a gorgeous blue transparent vinyl instead of the standard black version. If that wasn’t enough, the vinyl also comes with an exclusive poster.

Fans of Rodrigo’s Sour track “Brutal” will love this “Golden Years” crewneck. It looks super comfortable, making it the perfect gift for the winter season.

The T-shirt below comes in a variety of colors and sizes, meaning there’s something for everyone.

The tumbler below featuring Rodrigo-inspired artwork is handmade and comes with a reusable lid and straw. It’s gotten so many good reviews on Etsy, and the seller promises it looks even cuter in person. Your bestie will be over the moon when they unwrap this.

If you’re looking for something subtle, I suggest getting this Sour necklace. It’s only $7 and you can ask the seller to customize it to whatever length you want.

Yes, candles inspired by Rodrigo actually exist and they’re amazing. You can get one of your favorite song off Sour.

These Sour earrings may be one of the cutest items on this list. The best part is you can get them in white or black, and with pins or without.

Your bestie will be wearing this crewneck every day. It looks so dang cozy.

If your friend has their “drivers license,” a Sour-inspired car charm will be perfect for them. Whenever they see it, they’ll not only think of their love for Rodrigo but the person who gave it to them in the first place.

You can’t go wrong with getting that special someone a new Airpods case. It’s super practical, and will last them for a long time.

If your friend is in need of a new phone case, don’t just buy them any ordinary one as a replacement. Instead, get them one inspired by Rodrigo. It’ll show you care about their interests.

Liven up your friend’s room by gifting them this “deja vu” wall art. It’s so pretty, and it’s only $15.

Fans will be happy to see any of these gifts underneath their tree, so whatever you decide on, I guarantee they’ll love it.