Olivia Hid A Subtle Tribute To Britney In Her "Brutal" Video You Totally Missed

Olivia Rodrigo has finally given “Brutal” the music video treatment. On Monday, Aug. 23, the star shared the official visual for her Sour track on YouTube, where it amassed five million views in just 24 hours. Fans raved about the release on Twitter, saying one of their favorite parts was seeing all of Rodrigo’s gorgeous outfit changes. In under three minutes, she went from rocking a hot pink blazer to silver tights to a plaid schoolgirl dress. Since there were so many amazing looks, viewers probably didn’t notice that she gave a subtle shoutout to another celeb at the start of the clip. In case you didn’t catch it, watch Olivia Rodrigo's "Brutal" video tribute to Britney Spears below.

The tribute happened in the first 20 seconds of the video. While doing ballet with her backup dancers, Rodrigo could be seen wearing a sparkling Roberto Cavalli dress paired with a turquoise wig. Ross Katz, who is a fashion writer, pointed out on Instagram the dress Rodrigo wore is the same one Spears once donned at the 2003 American Music Awards. Spears was 21 then, which isn’t far from Rodrigo’s age now, which is 18. Considering the “Drivers License” singer is a huge fan of Spears, it’s safe to assume she chose the look on purpose.

Check out the comparison between Rodrigo and Spears below.

YouTube; Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodrigo has been really supportive of Spears amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. During an Aug. 4 interview with GQ, Rodrigo said she’s been following Spears’ legal battle “very closely,” and thinks that what Spears has gone through has been “horrific.”

“I think it’s just so awful. As an industry, people are getting better at not taking advantage of and manipulating and bullying young women but it’s still so apparent, and I witness that too. Not near at the level that Britney has, obviously,” Rodrigo said. “I think that’s an important paradigm that I hope that we’ll be able to break in the coming generations.”

In January, Rodrigo also showed support for Spears by wearing a “Dump Him” t-shirt that looked exactly like the one the singer wore in the early 2000s. “Me and my best friend, Iris [Apatow], we're obsessed with early-2000s culture. We love Paris Hilton and The Simple Life. We love cool Britney shirts and stuff like that,” she told GQ about the fashion statement.

To see Rodrigo sport Spears’ iconic 2003 AMAs dress, watch her “Brutal” MV below.