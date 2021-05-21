There Are TONS Of Good Lyrics On Olivia's New Album To Use For Your Next IG Caption

You’ve been there before: You took a bomb selfie, and you just *had* to post it to Instagram (because there’s no freaking way you weren’t going to share a pic of you on a good eyeliner day). But, right when you’re about to click that nerve-wracking share button, you’re stumped, because you have zero caption ideas. Should you write something flirty? Or, should you just cop out and use emojis? Yup, coming up with cool captions on the ‘gram is hard — but at least now, we have these Olivia Rodrigo Sour lyrics for Instagram captions.

Rodrigo is the Gen Z princess of super relatable lyrics; her fans know always knew that much was true even before her debut album, Sour, dropped on May 21. Singles “drivers license” and “deja vu” spoke to just about everyone who’s experienced heartbreak, while “good 4 u” hit home with stans who’ve had to deal with the aftermath of a breakup they didn’t want to happen. All three songs each had their anthemic moments, of course — you know, those iconic lyrics that were perfect for shouting along to in the car, quoting on Twitter or… putting in an Instagram post, obvi.

So, you’ll be happy to find out that there are so many amazing verses in Sour that you’ll never have to hit your bestie with a “WTF do I say with this photo?” text ever again. Here are all of the album’s most caption-worthy lyrics.