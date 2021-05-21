There Are TONS Of Good Lyrics On Olivia's New Album To Use For Your Next IG Caption
Everybody say, “Thanks, Olivia!”
You’ve been there before: You took a bomb selfie, and you just *had* to post it to Instagram (because there’s no freaking way you weren’t going to share a pic of you on a good eyeliner day). But, right when you’re about to click that nerve-wracking share button, you’re stumped, because you have zero caption ideas. Should you write something flirty? Or, should you just cop out and use emojis? Yup, coming up with cool captions on the ‘gram is hard — but at least now, we have these Olivia Rodrigo Sour lyrics for Instagram captions.
Rodrigo is the Gen Z princess of super relatable lyrics; her fans know always knew that much was true even before her debut album, Sour, dropped on May 21. Singles “drivers license” and “deja vu” spoke to just about everyone who’s experienced heartbreak, while “good 4 u” hit home with stans who’ve had to deal with the aftermath of a breakup they didn’t want to happen. All three songs each had their anthemic moments, of course — you know, those iconic lyrics that were perfect for shouting along to in the car, quoting on Twitter or… putting in an Instagram post, obvi.
So, you’ll be happy to find out that there are so many amazing verses in Sour that you’ll never have to hit your bestie with a “WTF do I say with this photo?” text ever again. Here are all of the album’s most caption-worthy lyrics.
- “I'd say you broke my heart, But you broke much more than that / Now I don't want your sympathy, I just want myself back" — “enough for you”
- “I hope you're happy, but don't be happier” — “happier”
- “Brown guilty eyes and little white lies” — “traitor”
- “And I'm so tired that I might quit my job, start a new life / And they'd all be so disappointed, cause who am I if not exploited?” — “brutal”
- “Strawberry ice cream in Malibu / Don't act like we didn't do that shit, too” — “deja vu”
- “You say I'm never satisfied, but that's not me, it's you” — “enough for you”
- “It took you two weeks to go off and date her / Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor” — “traitor”
- “‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street” — “drivers license”
- “Can't drive past the places we used to go to, 'cause I still fuckin' love you, babe” — “drivers license”
- “And I see everyone gettin' all the things I want / And I'm happy for them, but then again, I'm not” — “jealousy, jealousy”
- “Nothing's forever, nothing's as good as it seems” — “hope ur ok”
- “It's bittersweet to think about the damage that we'd do” — “favorite crime”
- “Do you love me, want me, hate me? Boy, I don't understand” — “1 step forward, 3 steps back”
- “Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?” — “good 4 u”
- “I know you get déjà vu” — “deja vu”
- “So find someone great, but don't find no one better” — “happier”
- “Com-comparison is killin' me slowly / I think I think too much ‘bout kids who don't know me” — “jealousy, jealousy”
- “You used me as an alibi / I crossed my heart as you crossed the line” — “favorite crime”
- “Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you?” — “good 4 u”
- “I hope that you're happier today / 'Cause I love you / And I hope that you're okay” — “hope ur ok”