A Holes Reboot Series Is Coming, With A Major Twist

It’s time for a return to Camp Green Lake — although, the dried-up juvenile detention facility will look a bit different this time around. On Jan. 7, Disney+ ordered a pilot for a new TV series based on Louis Sachar’s beloved 1998 novel Holes, per Variety. Of course, the young-adult book as been adapted before, in the equally popular 2003 movie of the same name. But this new version is making a pretty big change.

The upcoming show will focus on a teenage girl who’s sent to Camp Green Lake, rather than a boy. Shia LaBeouf portrayed protagonist Stanley Yelnats in the 2003 movie — casting for the lead role in the gender-swapped show has not yet been revealed.

This gender reversal doesn’t just have implications for the Stanley character. In the book and movie, Camp Green Lake is an all-male detention center. Presumably, this change in the show also means that all of the campers will be women in the reimagined version.

Buena Vista

While there’s no info about the show’s cast or release date just yet, fans can start getting excited, because the few details that have been revealed are pretty promising.

The Show Comes From An Impressive Team

The new Holes show is being crafted by Alina Mankin, who serves as a writer and executive producer, and Liz Phand, who will be the showrunner and executive producer. Mankin has previously written on Anne with an E, The Mindy Project, and Katy Keene. And Phang has been an EP on The Haunting of Hill House, Locke & Key, and Yellowjackets.

Hopefully, Fans Can Dig In Before 2026

With Disney+ ordering the Holes pilot so early in 2025, there’s hope that the series may be able to premiere before the end of the year. But for right now, there’s no official release window for the show.

