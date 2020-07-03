The year 2020 has been a tough one for entertainment fans. From postponed concerts to live studio audiences being nixed for the time being due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pop culture buffs have been hanging onto the hope they'll get new TV episodes come fall, but for Katy Keene fans, that dream was just shot down by a cancelation announcement. Lucy Hale’s video about Katy Keene being canceled is so emotional and really shows how much she loved working on the CW series.

Less than two months after the season 1 finale of Katy Keene aired on May 14, TV Line reported on Thursday, July 2, that the Riverdale spinoff had officially been canceled due to low ratings. The show's 13-episode run starred Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Hale as Katy Keene, Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, and Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly.

After news of the show's cancelation broke, members of the cast and crew spoke out on social media, reflecting on their time on the comedy-drama.

Writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a cast photo and wrote, "From the first #katykeene table read. It seems like a dream. So proud of this show and the beautiful souls who came together to make it.💔"

Hours later, Hale posted a heartfelt video in which she said she "had to do this a couple of times" because she couldn't quite pull herself together and was a "blubbering mess."

"My thoughts," she captioned the IGTV clip. "Sad to deliver this news ! But I love the show. I love what it stands for. And mostly I love YOU. To the cast, crew, and all involved... adore you."

During the three-and-a-half minute video, Hale broke down in tears calling Katy Keene one of the "highlights" of her life. Hale expressed her gratitude for "the role of a lifetime" and went on to share her thanks to those who worked on the show, including her castmates whom she called "magic," and the amazing fans who supported the show.

"It's moments like this I realize how lucky I am," Hale concluded. "I am so proud of what we made and I do believe it's timeless. Sometimes things just don't work out and maybe it just wasn't the right time for it."

Hale's video is truly a reflection of how much she poured her heart and soul into her work on Katy Keene.

TV Line reported that Warner Bros. Television is looking to find a new home for Katy Keene, but nothing has been made official yet.