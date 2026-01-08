Typically, there seems to be some camaraderie among Disney Channel icons — whether it’s the Jonas Brothers inviting Demi Lovato on-stage or the Wizards of Waverly Place cast attending Selena Gomez’s wedding. But it’s safe to say that any friendship between Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale is long over. In January, Tisdale published a personal essay — titled, “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group” — with The Cut. While she did not name any of the people involved, internet sleuths quickly connected the dots, speculating that Tisdale was referring to a celeb-studded mom group, which included Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor.

In the essay, Tisdale described joining a group of mothers and feeling like she found her “village,” only to be excluded by the same friend group later on. “I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story,” she wrote.

Details about the mom group — like the timeline of their friendship and the mention of the other moms’ creative projects — seemed to align with Duff, Moore, and Trainor’s group. That is, until Tisdale’s rep denied those rumors on Jan. 5. However, only one day later, Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma stepped in, seemingly confirming that Tisdale was, in fact, referring to his wife — and no, he wasn’t happy about her commentary.

Koma wasn’t the only one celebrity to address the feud. Here’s a full breakdown of every celebs’ response to the “toxic” mom group drama, from the subtle to the shady.

Matthew Koma Posts A Mock Article

Koma did not hold back in his response to Tisdale’s essay. In a Jan. 6 Instagram story, he shared a photo of himself dressed and posed exactly like Tisdale’s The Cut photo. He added a cutting headline: "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers." His sub-headline read, "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes." “Read my new interview with @TheCut,” he wrote alongside the post.

Mandy Moore Compliments Matthew Koma After His Post

Mandy Moore has stayed quiet on the feud, but she did subtly take a side on Jan. 7, when she complimented Koma only one day after his pointed post.

After Koma’s band performed one of Moore’s hit songs, “Candy,” she re-posted the performance on her Instagram stories. “This feels incredibly fitting as @matthewkoma happens to be one [of] the most talented and generous humans I’m lucky to know (he literally gave my family a place to stay one year ago today when we evacuated),” Moore wrote next to the video, adding, “Love you, MB!!”

Ashley Tisdale’s Husband Shows Her Support

Duff’s husband isn’t the only one speaking out. Christopher French, who married Tisdale in 2014, has been supportive of his wife throughout the drama. When Tisdale shared the article on Instagram, he commented under the post, “I’m so proud of you 💘.”

He has also shared cryptic posts on his Instagram stories, seemingly in reference to the fallout. One read: “It’s your choice whether or not to engage.” Another re-post read: "Underrated life skill: Pausing to decide if it's worth your energy.”

Meghan Trainor Posts About The Situation

In a Jan. 8 TikTok, Trainor acknowledged the situation in a cheeky TikTok. For the video, Trainor filmed herself typing on the computer and reading what she found. “Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama,” she wrote alongside the clip, adding her song “Still Don’t Care” to the video’s background — making it clear she isn’t taking the gossip too seriously.

Chelsea Handler Defends Mandy Moore

Comedian Chelsea Handler also has thoughts on the situation. During a Jan. 7 interview with Page Six radio, she said the concept of a “toxic” mom group “sounds awful.”

"That's another reason not to have children, to have to deal with that s-h*t,” she quipped. While she didn’t claim to have any insider information about what went down, she did advocate for Moore.

“I have no idea what went on, but I know Mandy Moore, and she’s a wonderful, sweet person,” Handler told Page Six. “So I’ll just say that. But I don’t really know Ashley Tisdale ... so I would like to be transparent. And I do like Meghan Trainor as well.”

Haylie Duff Seemingly Sides With Ashley Tisdale

Hilary’s sister Haylie Duff — who is rumored to be estranged from her sister — seemed to support Tisdale in the feud. The sisters haven’t been photographed together since 2019, and now, it looks like Haylie has thoughts on the “toxic” mom dynamic after she liked Tisdale’s joint IG post with The Cut, sharing the article.

Christy Carlson Romano Weighs In

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano also shared her thoughts on the rumored beef — though she avoided picking any sides. “You can have friends[hips] with the moms, but if the kids don’t get along, sometimes you end up cycling out of those friendships,” Carlson Romano said in a TikTok video, shared on Jan. 7. “That kinda sucks, but in the end, if you can make time for the people that matter to you, they should be giving back to you as much as you’re putting out. If that dynamic shifts, then just find another group of friends.”

According to her, these types of groups are “really great” for post-partum bonding, but they are not “supposed to be dramatic.” She added, “But, I get it. Sometimes it gets a little crazy — and then you write an article about it.”