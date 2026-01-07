Matthew Koma has entered the “toxic mom group” chat, and seemingly confirmed that Ashley Tisdale’s viral essay may really be about his wife, Hilary Duff. After The Cut published Tisdale’s testimony about a group of mothers that she called out for being exclusionary, several readers speculated that the High School Musical star was referring to Duff’s well-known mom group, which Tisdale was famously part of. Although Tisdale’s rep denied that her essay was about Duff, Koma’s retaliatory post seems to suggest otherwise.

On Jan. 6, Duff’s husband slammed Tisdale’s essay by posting a pointed Instagram Story. In it, Koma shared a photo of himself dressed and posed exactly like Tisdale’s The Cut photo. “Read my new interview with @TheCut,” he captioned the mock article. His pointd headline read: "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers." Koma also added the sub-headline: "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes."

Koma has become known for his chaotic social media antics, and often uses his online presence to stand up for his wife. For her part, Duff has stayed quiet on Tisdale’s essay and its rumored inspiration.

In Tisdale’s essay, titled “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group,” the actor kept the identities of her former friends anonymous, but noted that it was a group of successful women who were all “pregnant through the early pandemic,” and along with being mothers, “they were building brands, running their own companies, launching creative projects.”

These descriptions seem to fit with the collective Duff brought together in the early 2020s, which also included Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor. Though, a rep for Tisdale claimed the essay was not aimed at Duff, Moore, or Trainor in a statement to TMZ after the speculation blew up.

Tisdale’s essay takes aim at this group of moms, who at first gave her “a sense of belonging,” but then started to make her feel like she “was in high school again.” Tisdale alleged that the group began to exclude her from events and make her feel left out, to the point that she decided to send them a text saying she no longer wanted to be part of the clique.