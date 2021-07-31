Everyone's Making Harry Potter Jokes About The Crown's New Queen Elizabeth Pic

Harry Potter stans are going wild over the first pic from Season 5 of The Crown. ICYMI, Imelda Staunton (who played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies) is set to play Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming season of Netflix’s hit show The Crown, and there are already way too many jokes about it. After the first photo of Staunton in costume hit the internet on Friday, July 30, Twitter was on fire with hilarious responses. So if you need a laugh, these 22 Harry Potter tweets about Imelda Staunton's The Crown photo will def deliver.

For a refresher, The Crown is heading into Season 5, and as the series has followed the tradition of swapping out actors for the Queen’s role as she ages, the latest actor to take on the part is none other than Staunton. Staunton has a wide variety of credits under her belt as an influential British actor. Still, many movie fans are most familiar with her appearance in the Harry Potter movie series as one Dolores Umbridge. The character was a particularly cruel antagonist in the fifth movie, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (as well as the J.K Rowling book it’s based upon), and she also appeared in the seventh film installation, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part One.

After Netflix unveiled the first-ever photo of Staunton in Season 5 in a tweet on Friday, July 30, fans quickly took to Twitter to make a ton of Umbridge memes. TBH, Umbridge is a very memorable and meme-able villain, so it’s easy to see why the fans don’t want to let go of that image too soon.

The photo shows Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth standing with a rather grim expression, wearing a yellow collared blouse and a string of pearls. Her hairstyle isn’t too different from how she wore it in the Harry Potter films, and some also think the fashion choice wasn’t a far cry from Umbridge’s pink ~lewks~.

Warner Bros.

So many fans are creating a joke about Harry Potter and The Crown being an interwoven universe:

Others are pointing out what a great impression Staunton left as Umbridge:

There are also some LOL-worthy memes:

Fans also pointed out this isn’t the first time a Harry Potter villain starred in The Crown — Helena Bonham Carter (who played the evil witch Bellatrix Lestrange) portrayed Princess Margaret on the royal series.

Regardless of her history as Umbridge, fans are still excited:

Staunton inherited the role from the two other actors who previously portrayed the Queen in the series — Claire Foy’s break-out performance in Season 1 and 2 and Olivia Colman’s portrayal of the monarch in Seasons 3 and 4.

The premiere date for Season 5 of The Crown has yet to be announced, but the season will pick up where Season 4 left off — amid the turbulent marriage of Prince Charles and Diana. Likely both Season 5 and Season 6 will cover the 1990s, chronicling Charles and Diana’s divorce and her tragic death.

Whether or not you’re able to unsee Dolores Umbridge, Staunton is sure to be a wonderful Queen Elizabeth as The Crown rounds out its final seasons.