It’s love at first... Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, aka Super Bowl Sunday, The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss confirmed her romance with Jake Funk, the Los Angeles Rams’ running back. It was a pretty great day to go public with the relationship, considering Funk was competing with his team against the Cincinnati Bengals in football’s most hyped game of the year. To kick off the big day, Sluss shared an Instagram story that showed her kissing Funk, captioning the story, “Good luck kiss.”

Sluss appears to be quite the supportive partner, making it clear she was at the Super Bowl to cheer on her partner. She accompanied her kiss pic with a series of IG stories showing her arrival at the Super Bowl, which was held at the LA Rams’ home turf: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. She even snapped a mirror selfie featuring a very appropriate outfit of the day: an oversized blue and yellow bomber jacket over a pair of black shorts and a white top. She finished off the look with white knee-high boots and a clear bag emblazoned with the numbers “34.” Sluss clearly understood the dress code, as the Rams’ colors are royal blue and gold, and Funk’s uniform number is, of course, 34.

Instagram/Hannah Ann Sluss

Although Funk is playing to win it all on NFL’s biggest night, Sluss also knows her way around a triumph. In 2020, she appeared on Season 34 of The Bachelor, during which she received the final rose (and engagement ring) from Bachelor Peter Weber. Sluss and Weber reportedly broke up a month later, when Weber tried to make things work with another contestant, Madison Prewett. After that didn’t work out, Weber then dated and eventually split with another contestant from his season, Kelley Flanagan.

It appears Sluss has moved on just fine from her Bachelor days. According to People, Sluss and Funk may have been hinting at a relationship for about a month before going public. On Jan. 9, Sluss captioned an Instagram post, “Brunch or Lunch: What’s your favorite?” Funk then commented, “Brunch hands down.” Sluss replied to the comment, saying “our favorite 🥰.”

As for Funk, he was drafted as a rookie by the Rams in May 2021, making this not only his first Super Bowl appearance, but also the end to his very first season in the NFL. It’s nice to see he has a supportive partner by his side for such a big moment.