Halle Berry Called Out Drake For Using Her Photo As A Single Cover

Not everyone is feeling Drake and SZA’s new collab. The day ahead of its release on Sept. 15, the two artists teased the raunchy groove by sharing its cover art on Instagram: a photo of Halle Berry covered in green slime while at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. It may be a fitting image for a song called “Slime You Out,” but Berry did not approve of the photo choice. She revealed that Drake did not get her permission to use her likeness, and that he had disappointed her in his decision.

After the “Slime You Out” cover was shared, Berry posted a pointed quote to her Instagram about being the bigger person: “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... even if you’re a woman!” Commenters were quick to ask for a more direct reaction to Drake and SZA’s cover art, and Berry spilled in the replies. “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool I thought better of him,” Berry wrote when asked about Drake’s photo choice. But she’s not holding a grudge: “When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !”

Instagram/@halleberry

It appears that the Berry photo is an alternate cover for “Slime You Out.” The single art for the track on streaming platforms is the album cover for Drake’s upcoming release For All the Dogs: a simple drawing of a white dog that was drawn by Drake’s son, Adonis.

“Slime You Out” is the second single Drake has released from For All the Dogs, and the collaboration with SZA is notable as the first time he’s publicly released music with his ex. Back in 2020, SZA revealed that she dated Drake over a decade prior, sometime in 2009.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

The album’s lead single, “Search & Rescue,” also sparked some drama since it contained audio of Kim Kardashian talking about her divorce from Kanye West. For All the Dogs has been delayed several times, but it is currently slated to drop on Oct. 6.