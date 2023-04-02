Drake’s New Song Samples A Very Fiery Kim K Quote About Kanye

Drake’s new song features a very surprising guest star: Kim Kardashian. The rapper has never shied away from stirring up drama with his music, but “Rescue Me” may be his shadiest track ever. Although he appeared to squash his beef with Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West a few years ago, Drake’s “Rescue Me” lyrics seem to reignite the Kimye drama by sampling dialogue of Kardashian speaking about her divorce on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The surprise drop happened on March 31, during Drake’s appearance on the SiriusXM Radio show The Fry Yiy Show. While on the air, Drake premiered his song unofficially titled “Rescue Me,” and one portion of the track immediately captured everyone’s attention. After the first chorus, a recording of Kardashian and Kris Jenner speaking to one another briefly plays. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” Kardashian can be heard telling her mom. “Remember that.”

The context of the quote is what caused lots of fans to raise their eyebrows. The audio is taken from the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired shortly after Kardashian had filed for divorce from West at the start of 2021. The episode centered around Kardashian looking ahead to her future and moving on from her marriage to West.

Drake’s use of the KUWTK sample comes a year-and-a-half after he and West publicly ended their feud in November 2021. Before they agreed to keep things peaceful, the two rappers often traded jabs in their songs, which erupted in an all-out war after West’s labelmate Pusha T released a diss track revealing Drake had a secret son. The two were at each other’s throats for three years after that, until the fires seemed to cool down.

But recently, it’s begun to look like Drake isn’t content to keep playing nice. His 2022 album, Her Loss, included some shady bars clearly directed at West, and the Kardashian sample on “Rescue Me” is clearly drudging up old beef. Check out the new song for yourself below: