Social media can be a dark, dark place, and no one seems to know this better than Kanye West, who has been sending out more than his fair share of combative tweets lately. He's recently gotten into Twitter wars with both Drake and Kylie Jenner's man, Travis Scott. And Kim Kardashian is reportedly not here for any of it. Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kanye West's Drake rant is not at all surprising. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has reportedly had it with West's tweeting, and TBH, I really don't blame her.

In case you missed all the drama, Kanye West came for Drake on Twitter on Dec. 13, insisting in a series of tweets that Drake dissed him (and his Yeezys) in the song "No Stylist" — "Yeah, keepin' it G, I told her don't wear no 350s 'round me" — as well as on Scott's track "Sicko Mode," which the Canadian rapper appeared on. He also claimed that Drake later called and threatened his family.

That's some major drama right there, you know? Initially, KKW chose to stand by her man, at least publicly. She even tweeted out the following to Drake in her husband's defense: "Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

Nice work, Kim! But behind closed doors, the reality star is apparently not having it, according to People. "Kim doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same," a source told the publication. "Clearly he is not doing well again. Kim just wants him off Twitter." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for confirmation of this report, but did not hear back in time for confirmation.

I get it though, Keeks. I really do. I mean, Kanye went in big time on Twitter, and, like, who wants all that dirty laundry aired out on social media for the entire world to see?

Check out a few of the antagonistic tweets he fired off between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15:

And there were many, many more. It all just seems so exhausting, you know? Plus, in the middle of everything, Ariana Grande entered the mix for some strange reason, tweeting out to the "grown men arguing online" and asking them to "behave for just like a few hours" so she and Miley Cyrus could drop some new tunes. And Kanye obviously couldn't help but respond:

Pretty sure I know how Kris Jenner is feeling about all of this:

Anyway, I totally get why Kim can’t stand when Kanye goes off on Twitter.

"It’s very stressful for her because she doesn’t know when it will stop and what he will do next," the People source said. "She has no control over his social media drama. It’s not like Kanye consults with Kim before he tweets. It seems it’s the unpredictability that really stresses her out."

I feel that so hard. But maybe Kim finally got to Kanye, because judging by one of Ye's most recent tweets, it appears that he and Travis may have kissed and made up:

Looks like it might still be a very merry Christmas for the Kar-Jenner crew.