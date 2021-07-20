Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and, since then, fans have been anxiously watching their every move wondering: Will they ever have kids? Hailey’s girlfriends like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner are starting families of their own, so could Jailey be next in line? Hailey is seriously focusing on her career and building up her YouTube channel while Justin is, well, Justin Beiber, so it’s understandable that the young couple isn’t exactly in a rush to have children, but still, can’t help but wonder. If and when they do decide to add a baby Beiber, will Hailey hide her future baby bump until the end of her pregnancy like Kylie did? Or will the couple soak up the spotlight? While Justin said his and Hailey’s first year of marriage was “really tough,” every relationship has its ups and downs, whether in the public eye, or not, and kids still seem to be on the horizon for this couple. From “practicing” parenting to fan interactions to Instagram baby pictures that are too cute to handle, the Biebers aren’t exactly shy about their future family plans, and we have the hints to prove it. Here are all the signs Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber want kids.

01 Justin Loves His Baby Siblings If this isn’t love, I don’t know what is. This past May 2020, Justin posted an Instagram picture cuddling with his baby sister, Bay. This isn’t the first time he’s posted pictures of his younger siblings and cousins. This adorable picture shows just how much he loves children.

02 Hailey Can’t Get Enough Of The Babies In Her Family Either Looks like Hailey Bieber has baby fever. She posted this sweet photo of her niece on Instagram in November, and there’s no doubt that motherhood would look good on her. Her sister, Alaia Baldwin, and brother-in-law, Andrew Aronow, welcomed beautiful Iris Elle into the world in August, and it seems like Hailey can’t keep her hands, or her cheeks, away. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima even commented on the photo, with the word “soon” followed by an emoji of a pregnant woman.

03 They’re “Practicing” Parenting Already Back in January, Justin also posted a story of Hailey holding a baby in the pool, with the word, “PRACTICE” written across it.

04 Justin Loves All Babies, Actually According to TMZ, when Bieber met the baby photographed above, he reportedly said, “Aww, who is this little baby she’s so cute.” He also asked to hold her and gave her a kiss on the cheek. He even captioned the photo on his Instagram, “My daughter…just kidding.” For now.

05 They’re Both Saving Space for Tattoos Dedicated To Their Children In a February 2020 interview with POPSUGAR, Hailey said, "Right now, I'm saving space to get [a tattoo] that has to do with my kids in the future." Then, on the Ellen Degeneres Show the following December, Justin said he planned to save space on his back for tattoos that honor his little ones, too. The couple is obviously toying with the idea of having kids, and it seems like baby Biebers might be coming sooner than later.

06 Justin’s Chosen Family Over Music While his career has been at the forefront for years, Justin has expressed to fans that for him, family comes first. “I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Justin wrote in March 2019 to announce he was taking a break from music.

07 Justin Wanted To Be A Young Dad If these hints aren’t enough, Justin even told Women’s Wear Daily that he wanted to be a young dad back in September 2011. “Well, by 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family. I want to be a young dad. I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do — to be successful, to do a movie or whatever. But if the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25,” he said.

With Hailey and Justin inching toward their third year of marriage, these signs show that baby Beibers could be the next logical step for the two superstars. Fingers crossed!