Here’s The Truth About That Hailey Bieber Pregnancy Rumor

Sorry, Beliebers. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are not parents-to-be... yet. The pregnancy rumors started after Bieber posted a photo of them together with a caption that got people talking — and for good reason. “Mom and dad,” he wrote alongside the black-and-white pic. Yeah, you read that right. But before fans could get too carried away planning a baby shower (put down the onesies and pacifiers!), Baldwin denied the pregnancy rumors.

She commented on the post, “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted 😂.” OK, so that baby rumor was short-lived. Even though Baldwin quickly clarified things, the comments section was still full of people responding to Bieber’s caption. “Baby on the way?” One wrote. Another commented, “you know you are gonna make people have a breakdown with your caption HSJHSHS.” TBH, they weren’t wrong.

The misleading IG caption is just the latest in a stream of pregnancy rumors following the couple. But the couple isn’t in any rush. In December 2020, a source claimed to Us Weekly, “They want to start a family when the time is right, and that [the timing] has been an ongoing discussion. Justin has always put family first and would obviously continue to do so when he becomes a father one day, but at the same time, Hailey knows how important his career is to him.”

It’s not just Bieber’s career that they’re considering. Baldwin’s goals are also playing a factor in their family planning. (As they should.) That same month, during an appearance on The Ellen Show, Bieber said that he didn’t think Baldwin was ready for children yet, and he respected her timeline. “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK,” he explained. During the interview, Bieber added that he wanted “a little tribe,” but would be happy with “as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” and she definitely “wants to have a few.”

But it’s going to be some time before the “Baby” singer has some babies of his own. So, let’s keep that all in mind the next time he posts a less-than-clear IG caption.