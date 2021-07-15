Hailey Shut Down That Rumor About Justin Yelling At Her In 1 IG Story

Hailey Baldwin is over the negative rumors — especially ones about her marriage. On July 14, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to address the viral (and since-deleted) TikTok of her, Justin Bieber, and their entourage walking together. OK, to be fair, that all sounds very innocent. But there’s a reason this video took off: in it, it seems like Bieber is screaming at Baldwin, like, really screaming at her.

Although you cannot hear what Bieber is saying in the video, he’s clearly amped up and waving his finger as they walk through the hotel. Not to mention, as he speaks, his facial expression doesn’t look all that loving. So it wasn’t exactly a stretch for people to think the video captured a public (and passionate) argument. Long story short: It was a bad look.

But, apparently, everything is not what it seems. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Baldwin cleared up the situation, and, according to her, it was completely harmless. “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love,” she wrote, alongside a blurry photo of her and her hubs sharing a kiss. “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullsh*t peeps.” Cue a collective sigh of relief.

Baldwin’s take on the video supports what fans and eyewitnesses had to say about the sitch. After the TikTok went viral, plenty of Beliebers defended the couple (specifically, the singer) on Twitter, explaining that the video was misleading. According to them, the couple was simply having an animated conversation — not a contentious one. “I was right there walking behind him and he was not yelling at her,” one fan wrote. “He had just gotten off stage at the club and was hype and had all this adrenaline. They were both smiling and laughing but of course that’s not the part of the video that gets posted. Stop twisting things.”

Well, it looks like Bieber doesn’t have to say “Sorry” after all.