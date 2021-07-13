That Viral Video Of Justin "Yelling" At Hailey Is A Big Misunderstanding

Beliebers are on the defensive. A clip of Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, recently went viral on TikTok after some viewers believed the 27-year-old Justice singer was shouting at her while the duo was in Las Vegas. But now, a handful of Bieber fans who saw the situation IRL are explaining what *actually* happened in that viral video of Justin “yelling” at Hailey.

If Bieber and Hailey’s relationship is your fave, you were probably freaking out when rumors began to fly about the two seemingly having a ~very public~ argument while Bieber was in Las Vegas for a performance at Kendall Jenner’s new, semi-controversial tequila brand launch party. Sparking this hearsay was a TikTok video by user @Yangeric23, which showed Bieber and Hailey having a conversation while walking through a hotel lobby with their bodyguards. The original TikTok video racked up over 1.2 million views and is now deleted from the app (and is currently circulating on Twitter), but those who did watch it were sent into a tizzy. Some commentators claimed Bieber didn’t love Hailey, while others called his behavior embarrassing. Yikes.

On Twitter, though, Beliebers who claim they witnessed the entire situation shared a different story. They admitted Bieber was speaking in a different tone than usual, but only because he was still energized from performing earlier that night.

“I was right there walking behind him and he was not yelling at her,” one stan tweeted. “He had just gotten off stage at the club and was hype and had all this adrenaline. They were both smiling and laughing but of course that’s not the part of the video that gets posted. Stop twisting things.”

The same stan also posted a video of Bieber performing “right before [the] video was taken,” and expressed irritation regarding how the pop star is “always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it.”

Another Bieber fan claimed Bieber was happy when she saw him, tweeting: “My friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling [Hailey] a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios <3.”

There you have it — based on these fans’ eyewitness accounts, Bieber was not going off on Hailey. Case closed!