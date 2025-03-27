Hailee Steinfeld really has done it all. The 28-year-old has released some of the boppiest pop singles, created her own line of ready-to-drink margarita beverages, and earned enviable acting accolades including an Oscar nom. And, she’s not stopping now.

While still celebrating her recent engagement to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Steinfeld has even more excitement on the way with next month’s release of her supernatural horror film Sinners, directed by Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler and co-starring Michael B. Jordan. “I had the most incredible experience on this set,” Steinfeld says. “[There were] so many amazing women and men, and so much talent and passion for the work. I walked away from that feeling so inspired and just moved by the experience.”

In particular, she loved getting to work with Jordan, who helms the movie in dual roles as twin brothers who encounter an unspeakable evil in their hometown. “Michael is so talented and really carried the weight of this movie with so much grace,” says Steinfeld. “Just as a friend, I’m proud of him and can't wait for people to see what he pulled off in this movie. What he did was incredibly complicated.”

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sinners will be out in theaters on April 18, so the star is prepping for a big press tour. But that’s not the only thing keeping Steinfeld booked and busy at the moment. The actor is also at the center of Nexxus’ new “Get Hy” campaign in celebration of their Hy Volume 3-step system, featuring hair care products that achieve weightless volume. “It gives me the look of having walked out of a salon, when it was just me by myself in my bathroom,” says Steinfeld. “The shampoo and conditioner give me that perfect base to work with. I always try to show up for the glam team prepped and ready to go, and Hy Volume has become a staple in that part of my routine.”

Below, Steinfield details her busy life, from morning glam, busy press tours, and the TV and TikToks that keep her entertained.

Elite Daily: Your press tour for Sinners is coming up. How do you prepare for the long, busy days?

Hailee Steinfeld: Not talking. I just have a very quiet morning. I'm looking forward to being with the cast. And I’m excited to lean into the wellness and beauty routine of it all.

ED: How does Nexxus shape your weekly routine when you’re not in glam?

HS: I don't go more than two days without washing my hair. But, that definitely depends on my work schedule and what we're doing. I have become so aware of product build-up. The Cloud Foam is amazing for that.

ED: Do you have a favorite beauty hack?

HS: I've always loved a little red light therapy. I use a handheld device. I'm not on my phone, my eyes are closed, and I take a moment for myself.

I also love a lymphatic massage, especially after a long flight or after feeling under the weather for a few days. There’s nothing like treating yourself and disconnecting for a minute.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

ED: Where do you draw beauty inspo from?

HS: Without fail, every mood board consists of a ‘90s supermodel glam moment — the blowout, the little smoky eye situation, a lip stain, or a nude lip. It's my favorite.

ED: What’s a TV show you love to throw on?

HS: Pop Culture Jeopardy. Every time I get something right, I'm like, “Yes, I feel so good about myself.” Then [host] Colin Jost will comment, “Hope you feel really good about yourself for knowing the dumbest thing on the planet.” I'm like, "Great, thank you." That's my nighttime calm-down.

ED: Any movies that you’ve loved recently?

HS: Anora and The Substance were both incredible. I feel like I could list all the best picture noms. We've been very spoiled with movies lately.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: Are you on TikTok?

HS: Not so much. Although I will say, I did fall to the side of the internet where horses get their hooves checked.

ED: #HoofTok!

HS: I love it. But my Instagram is mainly just food, glam references, funny children, and babies laughing.

ED: Are you planning to release any new music soon?

HS: Not personally, but there are musical components to Sinners that I think people are going to be obsessed with. Music is forever a love of mine, and we'll get there again when it's time.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.