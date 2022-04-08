Derek And Cristina Are Coming Back For 'Grey's Anatomy' "Throwback Thursday"

When a show has been on the air as long as Grey’s Anatomy, there’s an almost endless list of fan-favorite episodes. That means that, even when there aren’t new episodes to watch, fans always have a beloved backlog to turn to for their Grey Sloan fix. That’ll be the case next week when no new episode of Grey’s Anatomy airs on April 14. Instead, ABC is airing a “Throwback Thursday” classic episode Grey’s Anatomy. Thankfully, the episode they chose means Derek, Cristina, and the rest of the original cast will return to the Thursday night slot...for a night.

Sure, you can always watch old episodes of Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix, but there’s something special about tuning in to watch it live, and ABC picked quite the episode. On April 14, they will air the two-hour Season 4 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, titled “Forever.” The episode offers truly classic Mer-Der moments, including when Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) builds Derek (Patrick Dempsey) their dream house out of candles. Plus, the episode also lets fans see Meredith hang out with her person, Cristina (Sandra Oh), and an offer to dance it out. It’s truly a classic Grey’s Anatomy episode for the ages, and you can check out the promo for it below:

This isn’t the first time Grey’s Anatomy took a break from episodes to revisit some old times. Last year, ABC aired Season 2, Episodes 16 and 17, which is an iconic block in the show where Meredith and Cristina take care of a patient with a bomb in his chest cavity.

While fans will have to turn to old episodes of Grey’s Anatomy to see characters like Derek and Cristina, not all classic characters have departed from the current days at Grey Sloan. When Grey’s Anatomy returns with new episodes on May 5, Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) will return to the hospital. It seems like everything old is new again on Grey’s Anatomy.

The Grey’s Anatomy “Throwback Thursday” episode will air at a special time on Thursday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.