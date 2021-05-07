As dedicated Grey's Anatomy fans know, Season 17's schedule has been a roller coaster. Between COVID-related delays and small hiatuses, figuring out when the next episode will air has been about as hard as scrubbing in for a wild surgery. Unfortunately, this erratic trend will continue: There's no new Grey's Anatomy episode on May 13, 2021. Instead, ABC will air two throwback episodes.

It's unclear exactly why Grey's Anatomy Season 17 won't air a new episode next week. Perhaps ABC needs more time to finish the episode because of coronavirus-related complications in Los Angeles. Or maybe it's something Grey's-specific. Showrunner Krista Vernoff has said that she still doesn't know whether Grey's will return for a potential Season 18, so maybe the team has been preoccupied with figuring out what they're going to do next.

While waiting two weeks for the next episode will no doubt be upsetting for viewers, ABC is making up for this mini hiatus with a special treat: two throwback episodes from Grey's Anatomy Season 2 will air at a special time on Thursday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

Based on the Season 17, Episode 15 promo, it looks like ABC is airing Grey's Anatomy Season 2, Episodes 16 and 17 (titled "It's the End of the World" and "As We Know It.") The episodes tell an iconic two-part story: the hospital bomb scare. To recap: Season 2, Episode 16 opened as Meredith had an inexplicably strong feeling she was going to die that day. It seemed like her fears came true over the course of these two episodes, as a patient with a live bomb in her body cavity was brought in and Meredith ended up with her finger on the detonator. To make things even more stressful, George O'Malley was left to help Miranda Bailey deliver her baby as Derek Shepherd operated on her husband Tucker.

The chaos all built to one of the most memorable episode endings in Grey's history, and the two-parter features an iconic guest performance from Kyle Chandler. What more could you want? Waiting for Season 17 to continue will be a tough task, but ABC is here to remind fans why they fell in love with the show in the first place.

Grey's Anatomy Season 2, Episodes 16 and 17 will air at a special time on Thursday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.