TV lovers’ grandparents had M*A*S*H, their parents had ER, and fans today have been blessed with Grey's Anatomy. For 13 seasons, Shonda Rhimes has taught her most loyal viewers one thing: Whether it's right or wrong, love hurts. Whether it’s getting stuck on the bathroom floor after a loved one’s death, dealing with a syphilis scare, or building a dream house made of candles, the cast of Grey's Anatomy has had enough heart-wrenching moments to last a lifetime. No matter the stage of your heartbreak — whether it's denial, blinding rage, or acceptance — there are plenty of Grey's Anatomy quotes that will heal your broken heart.

Honestly, even simply watching Grey’s Anatomy is enough to make someone feel like their heart is torn in two. But at the same time, seeing the show’s beloved characters go through their own problems can often make dealing with your own tough stuff somewhat easier. After so many seasons, the characters have gone through so much, fans often see their own problems reflected on the show — and even if they’re not, the sentiments expressed by Meredith and company can be easily applied to so many situations. So, take the advice from some of Seattle's most seasoned love veterans, because their words of wisdom are bound to help you feel better.

Here are 25 Grey's Anatomy quotes that can heal any broken heart:

1. On Dealing With The Tough Stuff

Yes, horrible things do happen. Happiness, in the face of all of that, that's not the goal. Feeling horrible, and knowing that you're not gonna die from those feelings, that's the point. – Dr. Wyatt

2. On Loving More Than One Person

ABC

It always feels like there is just one person in this world to love. And then you find somebody else, and it just seems crazy that you were ever worried in the first place. – Lexie Grey

3. On Being The Sun

Don't let what he wants eclipse what you need. He's very dreamy, but he's not the sun. You are. – Cristina Yang

4. On Remembering A Loved One

It'll hurt every time you think of her. But over time, it will hurt less and less. And eventually you'll remember her and it will only hurt a little. – Cristina Yang

5. On Letting Go

Why does it feel so good to get rid of things? To unload? To let go? Maybe because when we see how little we actually need to survive, it makes us realize how powerful we actually are. To strip down to only what we need. To hang on to only what we can't do without. Not just to survive, but to thrive. – Meredith Grey

6. On Doing Your Best

We do our very best, but sometimes it's just not good enough. We buckle our seat belts, we wear a helmet, we stick to the lighted paths, we try to be safe. We try so hard to protect ourselves, but it doesn't make a damn bit of difference. Cause when the bad things come, they come out of nowhere. The bad things come suddenly, with no warning. But we forget that sometimes that's how the good things come too. – Meredith Grey

7. On Surviving

You can have the worst crap in the world happen to you and you can get over it. All you gotta do is survive. – Alex Karev

8. On Being Brave

Walk tall. All you can do is be brave enough to get out there. You fought. You loved. You Lost. Walk tall. – Mark Sloan

9. On Weathering The Storm

There's an end to every storm. Once all the trees have been uprooted. Once all the houses have been ripped apart. The wind will hush, the clouds will part, the rain will stop, the sky will clear in an instant. But only then, in those quiet moments after the storm, do we learn who was strong enough to survive it. – Meredith Grey

10. On Being Wrong

It can be scary to find out you've been wrong about something. But we can't be afraid to change our minds, to accept that things are different, that they'll never be the same, for better or for worse. We have to be willing to give up what we used to believe. The more we're willing to accept what is and not what we thought, we'll find ourselves exactly where we belong. – Meredith Grey

11. On Moving On

It's one of those things people say. 'You can't move on until you let go of the past.' Letting go is the easy part, it's the moving on that's painful. So sometimes we fight it, trying to keep things the same. Things can't stay the same though. At some point you just have to let it go. Move on. Because no matter how painful it is, it's the only way we grow. – Meredith Grey

12. On Following Your Heart

When we follow our hearts, when we choose not to settle. It's funny, isn't it? A weight lifts, the sun shines a little brighter, and for a brief moment, we find a little peace. – Meredith Grey

14. On Things Falling Apart

I'm sure it must feel as though everything is coming apart, but you can get through this. – Cristina Yang

14. On Finding Hope

When do you throw in the towel? Admit that a lost cause is sometimes just that? There comes a point when it all becomes too much. When we get too tired to fight anymore. So we give up. That's when the real work begins. To find hope where there seems to be absolutely none at all. – Meredith Grey

ABC/Tony Rivetti

15. On The Universe

Just when we think we've figured things out, the universe throws us a curve ball. So we have to improvise. We find happiness in unexpected places. We find our way back to the things that matter the most. The universe is funny that way, sometimes it just has a way of making sure we wind up exactly where we belong. – Meredith Grey

16. On Being Human

The body is a slave to its impulses. But the thing that makes us human is what we can control. After the storm, after the rush, after the heat of the moment has passed, we can cool off and clean up the messes we made. We can try to let go of what was. – Meredith Grey

17. On Having Faith

When the ground gives way and your world collapses, maybe you just need to have faith. And trust that you can survive this. Maybe you just need to hold on tight. And no matter what, don't let go. – Meredith Grey

18. On Reinventing Yourself

We have to keep reinventing ourselves, almost every minute because the world can change in an instant. And there's no time for looking back. Sometimes the changes are forced on us. Sometimes they happen by accident and we make the most of them. We have to constantly come up with new ways to fix ourselves. So we change, we adapt. We create new versions of ourselves. We just need to be sure that this one is an improvement over the last. – Meredith Grey

19. On Grief

According to Elizabeth Kübler-Ross: When we are dying or have suffered a catastrophic loss, we all move through five distinct stages of grief. We go into denial because the loss is so unthinkable we can't imagine it's true. We become angry with everyone; angry with survivors, angry with ourselves, then we bargain. We beg, we plead, we offer everything we have. We offer up our souls in exchange for just one more day. When the bargaining has failed and the anger is too hard to maintain, we fall into depression, despair, until finally we have to accept that we have done everything we can. We let go. We let go and move into acceptance. – Meredith Grey

20. On Trauma

It doesn't matter how tough we are. Trauma always leaves a scar. It follows us home, it changes our lives. Trauma messes everybody up. But maybe that's the point. All the pain and the fear and the crap. Maybe going through all that is what keeps us moving forward. It's what pushes us. Maybe we have to get a little messed up, before we can step up. – Alex Karev

ABC

21. On Dealing With Pain

Pain comes in all forms. The small twinge, a bit of soreness, the random pain, the normal pains we live with everyday. Then there is the kind of pain you can't ignore. A level of pain so great that it blocks out everything else. Makes the rest of the world fade away. Until all we can think about is how much we hurt. How we manage our pain is up to us. We anesthetize, ride it out, embrace it, ignore it, and for some of us the best way to manage pain is to just push through it. – Meredith Grey

22. On Change

Change: We don't like it, we fear it, but we can't stop it from coming. We either adapt to change, or we get left behind. It hurts to grow, anybody who tells you it doesn't is lying. But here's the truth: Sometimes the more things change, the more they stay the same. And sometimes, oh, sometimes change is good. Sometimes change is everything. – Meredith Grey

23. On Being Grateful

Maybe we're not supposed to be happy. Maybe gratitude has nothing to do with joy. Maybe being grateful means recognizing what you have for what it is. Appreciating small victories. Admiring the struggle it takes simply to be human. Maybe we're thankful for the familiar things we know. And maybe we're thankful for the things we'll never know. At the end of the day, the fact that we have the courage to still be standing is reason enough to celebrate. – Meredith Grey

24. On Fighting Through It

Pain, you just have to ride it out, hope it goes away on its own, hope the wound that caused it heals. There are no solutions, no easy answers. You just breathe deep and wait for it to subside. Most of the time pain can be managed, but sometimes the pain gets you when you least expect it, hits way below the belt and doesn't let up. Pain, you just have to fight through, because the truth is you can't outrun it, and life always makes more. – Meredith Grey

25. On Being Tough

Deep down, everyone wants to believe they can be hardcore. But being hardcore isn't just about being tough — it's about acceptance. Sometimes you have to give yourself permission to not be hardcore for once. You don't have to be tough every minute of every day. It's okay to let down your guard. In fact, there are moments when it's the best thing you can possibly do — as long as you choose your moments wisely. – Meredith Grey

Here’s hoping these quotes will get you through the tough times and help you move on to the good ones.

This post was originally published on Jan. 31, 2017. It was updated on Aug. 12, 2019.