Gracie Abrams may have scrapped a raunchier version of her hit single “That’s So True,” but she has no problem getting real about sex. The singer, who is rumored to be dating Paul Mescal, gave some rare insight into her love life during a tell-all interview with Cosmopolitan on Feb. 5. Along with opening up about an important lesson she’s learned about intimacy, Abrams also called out the dangers of pornography.

“I’ve only more recently become proud of my sex life,” Abrams admitted when asked about any tips for the bedroom. She had to learn to let her walls down and stop “performing” to experience the best sex she’s had. “The best I’ve ever felt during sex is when I have been performing the least in the moment,” Abrams said. “I think that comes from being in relationships with people who see me for who I am and who respect, love, and cherish me. People who actually want to learn about me and my body. But this is newer for me, too.”

Going along with that, Abrams said she finds porn to be damaging to young people’s expectations regarding sex. “Porn is bullsh*t,” Abrams said. “It is dangerous, not real, and a performance. It’s really dangerous for young people for that to be their introduction to sex. I remember growing up reading Cosmo and it being like ‘six tips to give the most rocking blow job ever,’ and you’re like, ‘Holy f*ck.’”

Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

She warned that porn gives curious teenagers a lot of wrong ideas about sex. “I had a lot of questions....I took to the internet for answers, which is frightening to think about now,” Abrams said. “Young people need to learn about sex from a reputable resource like Cosmo or a strong mentor, not just scrolling aimlessly online like I did.”