Gracie Abrams’ scathing breakup anthem almost had a totally different vibe. Apparently, the original version of “That’s So True” was much more... explicit than what ended up being released. Abrams detailed the surprising lyrics that were later changed at a recent event with her co-songwriter, Audrey Hobert.

“There’s a whole, very vulgar version,” Abrams told the crowd at Spotify’s “You’re Invited, I’m Sorry: An Evening with Gracie Abrams” event on Nov. 12. However, she quickly added that it “will never see the light of day.”

Hobert recalled she and Abrams were were feeling some type of way when writing “That’s So True.” “We were drunk when we wrote the lyrics,” Hobert said, with Abrams chiming in to clarify: “A little drunk in a great way — in a light, fresh way.”

“We were just doubled over in tears, laughing so hard, saying the most horrific sh*t to song,” Abrams said. Hobert added that this inital version had a lot more graphic details. “Like sexual, just so you don’t get it confused with any other horrible thing,” Hobert said. “Nothing that could be on the radio or, you know, Spotify.”

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The final “That’s So True” is more focused on Abrams getting revenge on an ex who has started seeing a new girl. While it may not have ended up being as sexual as the first one, the song does still have its cheeky moments. In the second verse, Abrams sings:

What'd she do to get you off? / Taking down her hair like, Oh my God / Taking off your shirt, I did that once / Or twice

While Abrams was insistent that nobody would ever hear this more risqué version of “That’s So True,” she did admit that one surprising musical group did get to listen to it. Unbeknownst to Abrams and Hobert, Mumford & Sons was being interviewed nearby at the studio while they were belting out these raunchy “That’s So True” lyrics. The studio owner had to inform the duo that Mumford & Sons could hear everything they were singing.