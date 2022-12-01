Gossip Girl's Season 2 Soundtrack Is Instantly Iconic

No matter if it’s 2007 or 2022, there are a few things that any Gossip Girl series is basically required to deliver: glam fashion, catty comebacks, and of course, the coolest soundtrack on television. Any music-loving TV obsessive who grew up in the late 2000s knew about OMFGG, the original show’s official soundtrack, which was packed with fizzy alt-rock jams the show made iconic, like “One Week of Danger” by The Virgins and “Sour Cherry” by The Kills. The first season of HBO Max’s reboot kept that impeccable taste alive with a sprawling playlist, and now Gossip Girl’s Season 2 soundtrack is taking the torch masterfully.

Like in Season 1, the second season of the Gossip Girl reboot features an exciting mix of both recognizable hits and more underground bops that viewers may not be as familiar with... but will certainly be replaying over and over again after discovering them. The show’s first season went all out with songs by hitmakers like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and more, and Season 2 is continuing to shine with that impressive star power.

The second season opened with all the main girlies departing from the holiday party that ended Season 1, and as Julien sealed her shady new deal with Gossip Girl, Finneas’ morose track “Happy Now?” began to play. The song about the isolating feeling that comes after achieving some big goal was the perfect choice to score Julien’s reemergence.

Check out the full list of songs featured in Gossip Girl Season 2 below.

Gossip Girl Season 2, Episode 1 Soundtrack

“Happy Now?” by FINNEAS

“Rumore” by Raffaella Cará

“Pale Blue Light” by Jessie Ware

Gossip Girl Season 2, Episode 2 Soundtrack

“Nobody Knows” by Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir

“Something We'll Remember” by Ibibio Sound Machine

“See You Later, I'm Gone” by Robert Lester Folsom

This soundtrack will be updated as new episodes of Gossip Girl Season 2 release each Thursday on HBO Max.