The Gossip Girl Episode 5 Promo Teases A Spooky Halloween

Warning: Spoilers for Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 4 follow. Who doesn’t love some Halloween drama? Sure, half-sisters Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak) finally seem to be on the same page with one another. But as the Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 5 promo teases, the Constance Billard St. Jude gang is about to find themselves in even more spooky situations.

The preview opens as Zoya accompanies Julien and her friends to a lavish Halloween party, where it sure *looks* like Pose star Billy Porter is performing. And yet, that’s not the focus of the teaser. “Halloween is the perfect time for secret rendezvous,” Kristen Bell’s Gossip Girl croons. “Looks like J.C. and Z really have buried the hatchet. Too bad Z buried it in Obie’s back.” Cut to a stressed-out Obie (Eli Brown) watching Zoya hang out with a mysterious new guy. Could this be someone from her past?

Meanwhile, the love... quadrangle between Max (Thomas Doherty), Aki (Evan Mock), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), and Rafa (Jason Gotay) is heating up. “Remember when I said not to worry? I think you should worry,” Aki tells Max, trailing Rafa to a nearby bar before an angry Max sizes him up in the school hallways. “But I don’t wanna spoil the fun,” Gossip Girl continues. “After all, the biggest scares are the ones you never see coming.” These Upper East Siders are certainly in for a big scare, because the promo ends as a gun from a student’s backpack slides across the floor. Yikes!

Somehow, it seems like there’s even more going down in Episode 5 than fans see in the preview. Here’s what else to expect from the latest Gossip Girl installment, according to the official synopsis:

As Halloween approaches, Zoya and Julien decide to team up. Meanwhile, an incident at a nearby school finds all eyes on Gossip Girl, leading Kate to question her future. Aki intervenes in Max’s personal life, and Audrey panics over her own.

Gossip Girl Season 1 continues on Thursday, August 5, on HBO Max.