Gisele Bündchen gave a rare update on her family life in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published Jan. 17. The model opened up about her children, Benny, 14, and Vivi, 11. Specifically, she discussed how their dynamic has changed since her 2022 divorce from former NFL player Tom Brady.

Bündchen and Brady called it quits after over 13 years married. According to the model, it’s had an impact on their children, particularly as both parents try to instill lessons in them. "‘The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life," Bündchen told the outlet. "'If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?'"

According to Bündchen, when there are two different point of views, imparting these life lessons can get complicated. “Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me,” she added.

Simon M Bruty/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Bündchen has previously opened up about her divorce. In March 2023, she told Vanity Fair, “I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

Bündchen continued, “He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts other doors open.”

At the time, Bündchen made a point to say that “everything written” about the couple’s breakup wasn’t accurate. (Specifically, sources claimed that Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL only to un-retire months later led to the split.) “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” Bündchen set the rumors straight. “It’s not so black and white.”