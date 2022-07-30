Here Are Some Of Gabby Windey's Best Quotes From The Bachelorette So Far

Even back when Gabby Windey was a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Bachelor Nation knew she was a star. She’s a lovable “dingbat,” as her Grandpa John called her, and her quirky personality has shone through from the beginning of her ~journey~ within the franchise. It’s no wonder that now that she’s one of the Season 19 Bachelorettes, nearly every quote Gabby says on the show is instantly iconic.

Gabby is known within Bachelor Nation for not holding back on expressing her thoughts and feelings. She has basically no poker face, and all her reactions have already become the subject of countless memes. Some people might think that makes her a little “rough around the edges,” (ahem, I’m looking at you, Hayden Markowitz), but most fans love her even more because of this.

As expressive as her face is, her words are even more so. Gabby tells it like it is, whether she’s talking to her fellow Bachelorette Rachel Recchia about their dating pool or speaking directly to her potential suitors. Sure, she can be a little harsh when she’s so direct, but she’s always hilarious — and often extremely insightful, too. Read on for a list of all the best quotes Gabby has said so far in Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

“I don’t trust men … Men have rightfully earned not being trusted.” - Episode 1 ABC/Craig Sjodin Gabby started the season off strong by expressing her distrust of men right away. Hopefully one of this season’s contestants gives her a little hope when it comes to dudes.

“I have fake hair, a fake tan … but you can’t tell because boys are dumb.” - Episode 1 Most Bachelorettes don’t admit to all the work that goes into keeping up their appearance, but Gabby isn’t like most Bachelorettes, is she?

“I’m quickly thinking of ways to insult you.” - Episode 1 Gabby’s method of flirting on Night 1 is definitely unconventional, but it worked for her.

“Yeah, it’s just like… I don’t know. It ain’t doing it for me.” - Episode 1 Gabby made it very clear that she was not enjoying her conversation with the twins, Joey and Justin Young, on Night 1.

“Ewwww-uh!” - Episode 2 ABC/Craig Sjodin When Rachel told Gabby that Chris Austin was already talking about Fantasy Suites, Gabby very succinctly summed up her — and fans’ — feelings about it.

“I’m here to find a lifelong partner. I’m not here to teach dudes how to act.” - Episode 3 By Week 3, Gabby was feeling frustrated by the lack of attention from the guys, and she made it clear she was not going to waste her time telling them how to behave.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.