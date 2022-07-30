Here Are Some Of Gabby Windey's Best Quotes From The Bachelorette So Far
She doesn't miss.
Even back when Gabby Windey was a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Bachelor Nation knew she was a star. She’s a lovable “dingbat,” as her Grandpa John called her, and her quirky personality has shone through from the beginning of her ~journey~ within the franchise. It’s no wonder that now that she’s one of the Season 19 Bachelorettes, nearly every quote Gabby says on the show is instantly iconic.
Gabby is known within Bachelor Nation for not holding back on expressing her thoughts and feelings. She has basically no poker face, and all her reactions have already become the subject of countless memes. Some people might think that makes her a little “rough around the edges,” (ahem, I’m looking at you, Hayden Markowitz), but most fans love her even more because of this.
As expressive as her face is, her words are even more so. Gabby tells it like it is, whether she’s talking to her fellow Bachelorette Rachel Recchia about their dating pool or speaking directly to her potential suitors. Sure, she can be a little harsh when she’s so direct, but she’s always hilarious — and often extremely insightful, too. Read on for a list of all the best quotes Gabby has said so far in Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
