The end of The Bachelorette Season 19 is finally upon us, which means it’s time to take stock of the season and examine whether or not the show succeeded at actually creating a love story this time around. With two Bachelorettes, the season had twice the chance of a happily ever after. Although Rachel Recchia’s love story with Tino Franco crashed and burned, fans had hope that Gabby Windey might have had a bit more luck in her journey. She ended the season engaged to Erich Schwer, but did they last? Here’s everything to know about what happened with Gabby and Erich after The Bachelorette stopped filming.

After Gabby’s relationships with her other two guys fizzled out following Fantasy Suites, Erich became Gabby’s only guy remaining. But he wasn’t just a default pick for her. When Gabby told Erich that he was the last man standing, she also told him she was in love with him, and he said “I love you” back. It seemed like everything was perfect for Gabby and Erich, until the topic of a proposal came up. Before the final rose ceremony, Erich told Gabby, “In the real world, I want to date you. Getting engaged before that happens is usually not how things go."

In the end, though, Erich told Gabby that she was his “soulmate” and he got down on one knee to propose. Gabby accepted his proposal, Erich accepted her final rose, and the two left Mexico as an engaged couple.

In a happy revelation (especially following Rachel and Tino’s fiasco), Gabby and Erich were happily in love when they appeared together during “After The Final Rose” — so much so that host Jesse Palmer had to practically tear them off each other. But there was still some post-filming drama they needed to discuss.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

But first, it’s worth mentioning what they didn’t discuss. Recently, a photo of Erich in Blackface from his high school yearbook circulated online. Although this was not addressed on The Bachelorette, Erich *did* issue an apology on his Instagram. He wrote on Sept. 8:

I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating. What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior. I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.

The controversy that was addressed on the episode revolved around Erich’s relationship that he had right before going on the show. ICYMI, Erich’s ex, Amanda Kaylor, recently shared screenshots of a pre-filming conversation with Erich in which he informed her he was going on The Bachelorette. They were dating at the time, and in the messages, Erich told her he was going on the show “to see if there was something else I could do with my life” and said that The Bachelorette is “not real.”

Jesse brought up the drama during “After The Final Rose” and gave Gabby and Erich the opportunity to address it. “I realized it was not a connection long-term and it was around the time the show began,” Erich said. “I led her on. It’s a mistake I made on my part.”

Erich also addressed his criticisms of The Bachelorette in his text messages with Amanda, specifically the fact he called the show “not real.” He told Jesse: “I was taking the cowardly way out and using the show as an excuse. I came into this thinking maybe I’ll make it past night one and see what happens. I met Gabby on the first night and everything changed.”

Erich explained that once he met Gabby, all that mattered to him was spending more time with her and getting to know her. He never expected it, but he’s fully in love with Gabby and ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Erich called it a “testament” to the show because he’s the last person you’d expect to be on the show, but the process worked for him.

For her part, Gabby said that all that matters to her is that Erich is accountable. Although she called Erich “kind of an *sshole” for treating his ex poorly, she said she fully forgives Erich and they continue to work on their relationship as a (mostly) happily engaged couple.