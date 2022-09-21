In Bachelor Nation, an engagement doesn’t necessarily mean a happily ever after. After a very tumultuous journey to get there, Rachel Recchia made it to the finale with one guy left: Tino Franco. The couple got engaged in Mexico, but that wasn’t the end of their story. The Bachelorette Season 19 finale showed something major went down after they left Mexico, and that’s when the real drama began. Here’s what we know about the state of Rachel and Tino’s relationship after The Bachelorette Season 19.

The real trouble for Rachel and Tino started after their engagement. “I think every single Bachelor and Bachelorette that has sat on his couch knows there are growing pains,” Rachel explained during “After The Final Rose.” “Around the time of the premiere, we started going through a difficult time.”

Rachel went on to explain that they took some time apart and then reunited, and she said she thought they were doing much better at that point. But soon after their reunion, Tino started to bring up “some concerns about relationships from the past.” Rachel questioned him more and Tino eventually admitted that he cheat on Rachel by kissing another woman.

The episode then cut to a previously taped meetup of Rachel and Tino, and it was intense AF. Rachel confronted Tino and he tried explaining the situation to her. “I messed up and kissed another girl, but the second I did I knew I belonged with you,” he said. “This was the tiniest thing ever, so I tried to just get past it.”

Rachel wanted to hear more details, so Tino explained that he met a woman before he went on The Bachelorette, and he ran into her after filming for the season ended. Then, when the season premiered, Tino was hurt by some of the things Rachel said to him at the time; he even wrote down some of those things in his journal. But Rachel pointed out to him that even though they were in a rough place and said some things she regretted, like the fact that she didn’t want to put the effort in anymore, she worked to do better. And, very importantly, they were never actually broken up when he kissed the other woman.

Tino eventually asked Rachel the million-dollar question: “Is there a way this works out?”

Tino responded, “Honestly, do you think you deserve to be with me?”

After Tino said yes, Rachel said, “I think you owe me a lot of answers before we get to any sort of conclusion.”

That’s when Tino got really emotional and talked to a producer privately. “Tell her to break up with me,” he said. “Let me out.”

Tino returned to the conversation and Rachel told him she still wanted answers. “You are shattering everything you promised me,” she said. “Please, if you respect me at all, just tell the truth.”

After Tino walked off again, they finally had one last conversation when Tino begged Rachel to take him back, but Rachel took a final stance and told him she was done. She gave Tino her engagement ring, and he left for good.

As hard as this convo was for fans to watch, it was probably exponentially harder for Rachel. “It’s just heartbreaking,” Rachel said back on the “After The Final Rose” couch. “This is the person I thought I was going to spend my life with.”

And it somehow got worse from there. When Tino joined Rachel on “After The Final Rose,” he was met with tepid applause before apologizing to Rachel for not taking more ownership for his actions. “My actions are on me, and I own them completely,” he said.

But Rachel was upset to hear Tino bring up more about their past during his apology. When Tino mentioned Rachel wanting to give the ring back and her doubts about their relationship, things got heated as Rachel became upset he was once again projecting the blame onto her.

“There is absolutely no excuse for what you did,” Rachel said. “You’re literally still running in circles.”

Rachel had the final word and simply told Tino that what he did is “inexcusable.” Suffice it to say, their relationship is over.

It wasn’t a total wash of a season for Rachel, though. Aven Jones made another appearance to ask Rachel if she “wanted to get out of here” with him. She couldn’t have been more excited to leave with Aven — especially with Tino standing right there next to them, watching it all unfold.