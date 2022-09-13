Lizzo Was The Queen Of Celeb Selfies At The 2022 Emmys
Zendaya, Pete Davidson, Jennifer Coolidge, and so many more.
The 2022 Emmys awards for many things, but for Lizzo they simply were a Special night. The singer and reality TV host picked up her first Emmy Award on Sept. 12 for her hit reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls. The show, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime, won for Outstanding Competition Series.
"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me," the award-winning singer tearfully said in her acceptance speech. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You are gonna see that person but b*tch, it's gonna have to be you.’”
She later shared a video of her acceptance speech on Twitter and expressed her joy about her show’s win. “This is for the big grrrls who now live in a world w a little more representation. Where they are treated w respect. To not be the punchline of a tiredass fat joke. To be loved. To be talented. To be great,” she said. “We do this because representation changes the culture & can change lives.”
Lizzo is now halfway to an EGOT (She’s a multi-Grammy winner, darling), but her new golden hardware didn’t stop her from geeking out at the legends and icons she mingled with at the awards show. Lizzo fangirled so hard that she posted a thread of all her celebrity selfies the next day on Twitter.
From Pete Davidson and Zendaya to Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Martin, check out all the TV stars Lizzo snapped a photo with below.
Jennifer Coolidge
Pete Davidson
Geena Davis
Jennifer Coolidge (again)
Lorne Michaels
Michael Keaton
Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah
Steve Martin and Martin Short
Quinta Brunson
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Zendaya
Henry Winkler
While Lizzo didn’t go out of her way to take a selfie with Henry Winkler, the Barry star snapped a selfie with her as she looked away mid-sentence.
Come to think of it, now that Lizzo is a TV star, she needs her own talk show. These celebrities should be her first guests.