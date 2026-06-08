The final season of Euphoria included a ton of over-the-top sex scenes, but strangely, one implied sexual encounter was left ambiguous. Now that the show is over, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is clarifying exactly what was going on between his crime-lord Alamo and his unexpected protégé/love interest Maddy. Namely, he’s revealing if the two took their relationship to the next level before his death.

While Euphoria is usually very explicit with its sexual content, the final season was vague about how physical Alamo and Maddy’s relationship had become. In the penultimate episode, Alamo lures Maddy into his hot tub, where he flirtatiously play with her feet as she asks for his help in freeing her bestie Cassie from a dangerous debt.

Alamo ends up agreeing, although it’s unclear if that’s because it was to financially trap Maddy, to woo her romantically, or as a result of her possibly agreeing to sleep with him. The hot tub scene is cut short, so it’s left up to viewers’ interpratation what went down. Although, Akinnuoye-Agbaje feels like the implication was “pretty obvious.”

“There was a lot of conjecture as to whether she slept with him,” the actor told Us Weekly. “He laid out the bikini, he put on Etta James, he got the champagne, he’s in the hot tub in a snake skin speedo. I don’t think he’s there to play with the tootsies. So I just thought that was pretty obvious.”

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Alamo’s intentions were even more clear in the series finale, when he proposed that Maddy marry him and live out a white-picket-fence fantasy by starting their own family. Akinnuoye-Agbaje said that Alamo was “turned on” by Maddy’s business sense, and now that he was “on top of the world” after dealing with Laurie, Rue, and the DEA, he realized it was his time to start the next chapter.

“He had this wonderful moment of self-reflection — this epiphany that he had been exploiting women all this time — and now he wanted to surrender to them,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje said. “He mistakenly — or rightly — thought that, ‘OK, Maddy, you’re the one.’”

But Alamo’s true intentions came out just moments later, when he held Maddy in front of him to protect himself as Ali pointed a gun at him. Akinnuoye-Agbaje always knew that his character would never put anyone else above his own well-being, so any potential relationship with Maddy would have always been doomed from the start.

“Obviously when push comes to shove — excuse the pun — he threw her out the window and used her as a bulletproof shield,” the actor said. “He was always going to be about himself first. So would they have had a future? I think he would have tried. They would have had their cocoa colored babies, perhaps. But I think anytime he was under threat — his empire or his life — he would have sacrificed her in a minute as we saw in the showdown.”