Euphoria's Bishop Actor Reveals Why He Betrayed Alamo In The Finale

The final season of Euphoria was the trippy drama’s most mysterious yet, and that’s largely thanks to the inscrutable new character, Bishop. Alamo’s right-hand man remained an enigma until the very end — he rarely spoke, and when he did, it was usually in metaphors or foreboding statements drenched in double meaning. It’s this mystifying quality that led to several viral theories about Bishop (the most prominent being that he was a deep-undercover DEA agent), but the cryptic cowboy finally revealed his true allegiances in the end. Though... fans were still left with one big question.

In the series finale, Bishop is revealed to have sabotaged his boss Alamo. As the kingpin challenges Rue’s mentor Ali to a duel in his strip club, Alamo’s gun doesn’t fire, which allows Ali to kill Season 3’s main antagonist. As Alamo breathes his final breath, Bishop drops a handful of bullets to the ground, confirming that he emptied his boss’ firearm prior to the duel.

While the turn is pretty surprising considering Bishop has been shown to be fiercely loyal to Alamo, it was foreshadowed earlier in the episode. While driving Maddy to the Silver Slipper, Bishop confessed that he loved to surprise people. And as Alamo brought Maddy into his back room at the club, Bishop carefully eyed the python in the hallway, calling back to a story he told Rue about a python who patiently waited to swallow its owner whole.

So, the twist was hinted at. But what exactly prompted Bishop to turn on his boss at that specific moment? Actor Darrell Britt-Gibson explained the motivation in a post-finale interview with Variety.

HBO

The actor said that Alamo causing Rue’s death by lacing a bottle of pills he left out for her with fentanyl is what caused Bishop to enact his long-gestating plan.

“Bishop didn’t agree with a lot of what Alamo did, but it was a job for him. I think what Alamo did to Rue was the final straw for Bishop,” Britt-Gibson said. “He’s also having that conversation with Maddy in the car. Rue was a bridge too far, and he’s like, ‘I promise I’m not going to let you get to Maddy.’”

He confirmed that Bishop had been planning this coup for a while now, so the betrayal was always coming at some point. “He’s been waiting. He’s so calculated,” Britt-Gibson said, revealing that the truth about his character had been hiding in his name the whole time: “It’s always chess for Bishop.”