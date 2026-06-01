Sydney Sweeney Refused To Cut The Nude Scenes In Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney didn’t want to “skirt around” Cassie’s venture into OnlyFans in Euphoria Season 3. During a June 1 interview with the New York Times, following the series finale, the show creator Sam Levinson was asked about Sweeney’s comfort when filming the show’s more explicit moments — and according to him, Sweeney refused his offer to cut the nude scenes.

Over the past three seasons of Euphoria, Sweeney has filmed several racy scenes. Season 3 took it a step further when her character began her career on OnlyFans, embracing several fetishes in her bid to be a success.

“Well, it’s funny. When I first wrote it, I was like, ‘Maybe we shoot all of this and we don’t have any nudity. Maybe there’s ways to shoot around certain things?'” Levinson told the outlet. Sweeney was the one who insisted. “And she looked at me and she was like, ‘Are you kidding? I’m playing an OnlyFans model. You’re telling me you’re going to, like, skirt around it?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, that’s a fair point.'”

Levinson also explained his perspective on the show’s approach to nudity. “From the script, you get a sense of what the role requires,” he told the NYT. “Even when you go up to audition, let’s use the role of Cassie, you know the role requires a certain amount of nudity. Are you comfortable? If they’re comfortable, they get the role, then the next layer is the intimacy coordinator,” he continued. “I think it’s a SAG rule that if an actor then says, after getting cast, ‘Actually, I don’t want to do that,’ we can’t force them to do a scene.”

According to Sam Levinson, Sydney Sweeney refused his offer to cut her nude scenes in 'Euphoria' Season 3. Here's why.

Sweeney previously opened up about how the HBO show changed the way she viewed her body. “I grew up with boobs. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident,” she told Us Weekly in March, while promoting her lingerie brand SYRN. “I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide.”