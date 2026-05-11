Euphoria Fans Have A Dark Theory About What's Going To Happen To Cassie

Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from Euphoria Season 3, Episode 5.

As Euphoria nears the end of Season 3 (and possibly even the end of the whole show), things are finally starting to come together. One of the more prominent critiques of the season has been the disparate storylines in the five-year time jump after high school, which has drastically cut down on interactions with the main characters. But now, the plot lines are starting to intersect, which has given birth to a pretty frightening theory about Cassie’s fate.

Although Cassie has already been through a lot of terrible stuff this season (most of which she can blame on her reckless swindler husband Nate), one small moment in Episode 5 seems to be foreshadowing her darkest chapter yet. As she starts to blow up on OnlyFans, Cassie considers leaving her frenemy Maddy behind as a manager, but after Maddy dangles an acting audition in front of her, Cassie runs right back into Maddy’s arms. To ensure that Cassie never tries to leave her again, Maddy has her sign a contract, which Cassie does without even skimming the documents.

Right away, fans picked up on this contract likely becoming a huge twist in Cassie’s story. And the latter half of the episode stoked a wild theory that Cassie is going to end up working for Rue’s shady boss, Alamo.

HBO

The speculation is that Maddy knew Cassie wouldn’t read her contract, and included some iron-clad clauses that grant her legal ownership over Cassie’s entire career. And, after Maddy surprisingly hit it off with Alamo at the end of Episode 5, she could end up forcing her high-school rival into working at the violent druglord’s strip club — or even worse, involve her in a human trafficking ring that Season 3 has been hinting about.

The juxtaposition of Cassie signing her contract and Maddy exploring a partnership with Alamo in Episode 5 certainly seems important, especially as the OnlyFans and Silver Slipper storylines are finally starting to converge. Sadly, it’s looking like Cassie’s fate could end up being even worse than her dismembered husband Nate’s (if that’s even possible).