Ellen Pompeo Responded To A Fan Who Called Grey’s Season 17 "Dumpster Fire Trash"

Broadcast series haven’t had the best year the coronavirus pandemic. That’s been especially true for shows which film mere weeks ahead of airing, who feel the immediate effects of shutdowns far more than streaming series. Grey’s Anatomy has been one of the hardest hit, with a shortened Season 16 and a Season 17 that started late and ran months longer than usual due to a disruptive schedule. While some fans have been understanding, others are frustrated with the quality of this season. Lead actress Ellen Pompeo responded to Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 criticism of this season.

Warning: General spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 follow. As the current record holder for American TV’s longest-running primetime hospital soap, Grey’s Anatomy has become famous for many things. From its frothy romantic comedy overtones to its “ripped from the headlines” weekly medical cases, the series has maintained a balance between tear-jerking and laughter. But the pandemic changed the series tenor for Season 17, partly because it is set in Seattle, the original ground zero for cases in the United States. Showrunner Krista Vernoff decided the show had a duty to doctors and nurses to dramatize the reality as closely as possible.

Moreover, with the series’ cancelation status uncertain for most of this season, Vernoff set up a secondary plot where lead doctor Meredith Grey was hospitalized. Having the character floating in and out of consciousness allowed the series to bring back long-deceased characters (or ones who have just been off the show for years) for emotional catharsis.

For some fans, this season was just what the Doctor ordered. But not everyone was so into it. This Twitter exchange between fans encapsulates the two diverse takes.

Now, in many cases, actors on a long-running series of this nature would not engage with such an exchange, or if they did, they’d thank the positive side and quietly ignore the criticism. But actress Ellen Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey for nearly 20 years now, has never been shy about her opinions or responded to those who express their views. Unsurprisingly it was the second tweet that got her attention, and her response was a class act all the way.

Pompeo is right that when a show runs this long, not every fan will love every season. Longtime fans of Grey’s Anatomy know there have been high points and low points throughout the two decades the show has been on the air. But with Season 18 on the way, fans have another chance to fall in love with the show all over again.

Grey’s Anatomy Seasons 1-16 are streaming on Netflix, with the just-concluded Season 17 expected to arrive later this summer. Season 18 is expected to debut in the fall of 2021.