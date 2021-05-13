Somebody sedate me: Grey's Anatomy is officially coming back. Fans waited months to see whether Season 17 would be the final season of the beloved medical drama, but now they can rest assured knowing it will live on another year. So while you wait for a whole new season of Grey Sloan Memorial drama, here's everything to know about Grey's Anatomy Season 18, from intel on its premiere date to its cast:

For a while, it seemed like the series was about to wrap up for good. It was unclear whether lead actor Ellen Pompeo would renew her contract with the show. In March, showrunner Krista Vernoff even confirmed she was writing the Season 17 ending as a season or series finale in case this would end up being the final season.

But viewers will be happy to know it's officially a season finale, because Season 18 is on the horizon. Pompeo has signed on for another season, keeping her spot as one of the highest-paid actors on broadcast TV.

"Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time," ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in a statement about the renewal of both shows. "We look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season."

Until everyone gets to see those defining moments for themselves, there's a lot to speculate about Grey's Anatomy Season 18.

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 Release Date

No official release date for Season 18 has been set, but given that Season 17 premiered in November 2020, there's a chance Season 18 will also premiere in late 2021.

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 Cast

ABC

It's no secret Grey's will exist as long as Pompeo is willing to star in the show, so protagonist Meredith Grey will definitely be in Season 18. Longtime stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. have also signed on to return as Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber, respectively.

Series regulars Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Kevin McKidd are also set to appear in Season 18, while other main actors like Kelly McCreary, Richard Flood, and Anthony Hill are expected to come back. Sadly, fan-favorite Jesse Williams is exiting the show in Season 17 after playing Jackson Avery for over a decade.

'Grey's Anatomy Season 18' Plot Details

Since Grey's Anatomy Season 17 has tackled important real-world issues like the coronavirus pandemic and the fight for racial equality in medicine, it's only natural to assume that Season 18 will do the same. Beyond that, though, it's unclear what ups and downs the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors will face next.

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 Trailer

Since Grey's Anatomy Season 18 was just announced, there's no trailer just yet. But since the first promo for Season 17 dropped in September 2020, around two months before its November premiere, it seems reasonable to expect a Season 18 promo in that same timeframe.