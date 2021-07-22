The Reason Liz Gillies Wasn't At Ariana's Wedding Makes So Much Sense

When news came out Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding ceremony on May 15 with less than 20 people in attendance, fans only had one question in mind: Who was on the guest list? People revealed only those closest to her were there. Since Grande and her Victorious co-star Liz Gillies have been best friends for over a decade, fans wondered why she wasn’t pictured at the ceremony. As it turns out, she was invited, but couldn’t go. The reason why Liz Gillies didn't attend Ariana Grande's wedding makes so much sense.

Gillies explained what happened while appearing on Watch What Happens Live! on Wednesday, July 21. As it turns out, her acting commitments got in the way. “I could not get off of work to go to her wedding because we would have to be cleared for like seven days to fly. So not only could I not tell anybody, but I also couldn’t even ask for the day off and I couldn’t get the day off,” the Dynasty actress explained. If she didn’t have to work or if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic causing difficulties with traveling, she said, “I would’ve been there.”

"Sorry to hear that," said host Cohen, to which Gillies responded, "Me too. Me too."

Watch Gillies’ interview with Watch What Happens Live! below.

Grande and Gillies starred alongside each other on Nickelodeon’s Victorious from 2010 to 2013. However, they were friends long before then. They actually met in 2007 while they both starred in the Broadway musical 13. Even though they no longer work beside each other, the two are still as close as ever. In November 2019, Gillies even joined Grande on stage at her Atlanta concert to sing their Victorious song “Give It Up.” The entire Victorious cast also had a virtual reunion in March 2020 to celebrate the show’s 10-year anniversary.

In August 2020, Gillies celebrated her own wedding with music composer Michael Corcoran. The couple only had 10 guests in attendance, but Gillies told Vogue in an interview that September that she wouldn’t have had it any other way. “At the end of the day, it's about you and the person you love. The rest doesn't matter,” she said.

It seems that was the case for Grande, too. Although Gillies couldn’t attend Grande’s wedding, they’re still the best of friends.