5 V Costume Ideas That’ll Make You Look So Smooth This Halloween

It’s no secret BTS is one of the most fashionable celebrities out there. They’re the center of attention at every red carpet event and that’s because RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can wear any color of the rainbow at any moment, making their outfits so unpredictable. Since they have so much fun with their wardrobe, you can probably expect to see a lot of BTS costumes this Halloween season, especially from their recent music videos and performances for “Butter” and “Permission To Dance.” If you want to dress up like one of the members, here are five DIY BTS V costumes that’ll make you the life of the party.

V has such a diverse fashion sense, which is why you should totally emulate one of his looks this spooky season. One day, he could be making a statement with a bright monochromatic outfit, and the next, he could be going for a more grunge aesthetic by rocking leather. Fans never know what to expect from V at award shows, but the one thing they know for sure is he’ll always slay the red carpet.

If you want to make a big impression at your next Halloween party, I suggest trying these five DIY BTS V costumes. They include the singer’s most memorable outfits from the group’s music videos, concept photos, and concert performances. No matter what style you’re into, I promise you’ll find something up your alley.

1. Orange “Butter” Suit

Throughout BTS’ “Butter” music video, fans saw the members wear about five different styles each. V’s second outfit — an orange suit — looked so dapper and he even included a bit of his personality by adding a pair of orange sunglasses, proving dressing up can actually be a lot of fun.

To get V’s monochromatic “Butter” look, try this suit from Kohl’s. It may be a bit pricey, but it will take care of most of your costume (and can absolutely be repurposed later), so I say it’s definitely worth buying!

If you’re on a budget, you can use the tie the Kohl’s suit already comes with in order to try and replicate V’s look. However, if you have a little extra to spend and want to get closer to V’s exact outfit, this cream-colored tie from Amazon will do just the trick.

The great thing about this outfit is you only need one accessory to finish it off: a pair of orange sunglasses.

2. Leather Look

BTS’ “Butter” concept photos broke the internet after they dropped in May 2021. Fans couldn’t get over how handsome each of the members looked rocking a more grunge aesthetic. For his photoshoot, V wore a black leather jacket, light blue ripped jeans, and dangling earrings. If you prefer a more punk-rock style, this look is perfect for you.

The most important part about this outfit is getting the coolest leather jacket you can find. This one from Forever 21 is a bit expensive, but at least you can use it year-round and not just for Halloween. Then, you can just wear any white T-shirt underneath.

The same thing goes for these washed-out jeans. The $30 price tag isn’t so bad when you think about all the outfit possibilities once you permanently add it to your wardrobe.

Can’t forget those dangling earrings! Although these ones from Etsy aren’t exactly like V’s, they’re pretty dang close!

3. White Glam

You know I had to do V’s glam look from BTS’ “Butter” music video! Although it only appeared in one scene (when the guys were spelling out “ARMY”), it was so good that ARMYs will never forget it. It consisted of a white, V-neck top, tulle insert, and hat, paired with a black skirt and matching black boots. As for accessories, the singer chose oversized sunglasses and a dangling chain around his face.

It was hard to find something as glamorous as V’s white top, but this blouse is similar. Pair it with any long black skirt and high black boots to get close to V’s outfit.

Add a bit of pizzazz with this white fedora hat.

As for the sunglasses, this oversized pair from BootsnBagsHeaven has a similar shape to the one V is wearing in the photo.

You can’t go wrong with this $ 1 chain from Shein.

Complete the look by buying some white tulle from your local craft store.

4. Pastel Dream

At one point in BTS’ “Dynamite” music video, the guys wore matching pastel outfits that reminded fans of the classic boyband look. V had on a dusty blue crewneck sweater, sweatpants, and beret and then added oversized sunglasses and a necklace as accessories.

Shein has a sweatshirt and sweatpants combo on their website for $30, making the costume process for this outfit really easy.

You can also get a blue beret from Amazon for just $13.

These $20 aviator sunglasses from Free People are perfect for this costume.

Finish off the outfit with this chain necklace from Forever 21.

5. Casual V

If you want a more toned-down look that can also pass as an everyday outfit, try replicating V’s Sowoozoo outfit, which includes a white dress shirt, brown vest, and brown beret.

To nail this look, you’ll need a white, long-sleeved shirt with a pattern on it.

Layer it with a brown sweater vest.

Accessorize with a simple brown beret, and you’re done!

Hopefully, these outfits gave you some ideas for your own Halloween costume!