These DIY BTS "Butter" Music Video Costumes Are Jam-Packed With Color

From Mattel dolls and Funko Pops to LINE plushies and UNO cards, BTS has just about every type of merchandise out there. One thing they don’t have? An official Halloween costume. I mean, how cool would it be to wear the members’ most iconic looks yourself? The group has so many memorable outfits — from music videos to red carpet events and TV appearances — that the possibilities for inspiration are endless. Since they don’t have a Halloween line (yet), fans have to get crafty in order to replicate the looks of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Thankfully, there are so many affordable clothing options online that’ll help ARMYs channel their number ones. If you’re interested in dressing up as your favorite K-pop idol this Halloween season, here are seven ideas to create your own DIY BTS "Butter" music video costume.

For BTS’ “Butter” music video, the guys’ outfits ranged from colorful tracksuits to black-and-yellow tuxes. Not to mention, the members’ hair colors were just as diverse; RM had bubblegum pink hair; J-Hope was blonde; Jin, Suga, and V were brunette; Jungkook had purple hair; and Jimin was blonde with multicolored streaks. They all looked like they had so much fun with the music video, which is why ARMYs loved watching it. “Butter” will definitely be remembered not only as one of BTS’ most successful singles, but one of their best music videos.

To commemorate the track and share your love for the group, here are seven DIY BTS “Butter” music video costumes to wear this Halloween season.

1. RM’s Suspender Look

The guys’ “Butter” outfits were collectively so stylish, which is why it was hard to choose just one look for each member. For RM, I went with his outfit during the “ARMY” bit of the MV since it seemed easy to replicate.

To do this costume, you’ll need a white dress shirt. Use one you already own or buy a crisp new one, like the version below.

Pair it with some black denim shorts.

Add a black belt. I suggest getting this one from SHEIN, which is just $2!

Next, attach a pair of black suspenders to the belt.

If you feel like going the extra mile, purchase a pink wig and style it to look like RM’s hair.

2. Jin’s White Suit

Right at the beginning of the MV, Jin made ARMYs swoon with his dapper outfit. He wore an all-white suit and a shimmery green dress shirt that made him look like a million bucks.

If you want to get Jin’s look, this blazer and pants combo from SHEIN will do the trick.

Finish the outfit with a shiny, satin green dress shirt.

3. Suga’s Green Track Outfit

During the middle of the “Butter” MV, BTS rocked the whole rainbow with their colorful tracksuits. If you’re looking for something more casual that you can also wear every day, Suga’s green gym outfit is perfect.

YOUTUBE

While you can use any green T-shirt, I recommend getting this dark green one from SHEIN. It’s plain, meaning you can use white fabric paint to write the “Palm Angels” logo on the front of the shirt’s collar, as well as the backside.

These $19 track pants from Walmart will go nicely with your costume since they also have the white stripes on the sides, just like Suga’s.

Then, just put on this gold chain necklace, and you’re done!

4. J-Hope’s “Butter” Tux

You know I had to include J-Hope’s iconic “Butter”-themed suit in this list! He looked like a total dream at the end of the MV when he came out rocking a yellow blazer and black dress shirt with his chest exposed, revealing his necklace underneath.

YOUTUBE

Get his look with this yellow blazer from Boohoo.

Put on a black dress shirt and remember to unbutton it a little, like J-Hope did.

Then, accessorize with this layered necklace.

Complete the look with a pair of black dress pants.

5. Jimin’s Sheer Mesh Moment

For Jimin, I chose his sheer shirt and turtleneck look. Talk about making a statement!

If this MV look was your fave, you can replicate Jimin’s style by wearing this black sheer oversized top. Keep in mind, you’ll need some extra room for the turtleneck.

Although this sleeveless turtleneck shirt isn’t exactly like Jimin’s (the neck part isn’t ruffled), it’s really close.

As for the leather shorts, this pair from Jing will do just the trick!

Finally, add a silver chain necklace.

6. V’s Yellow Tracksuit

V had so many amazing outfits throughout the “Butter” MV as well. One of the easier ones to do for Halloween is his yellow tracksuit.

Zamage has a whole yellow track set for just $45. The best part? It includes stripes at the sides.

Pair it with a dark green T-shirt.

Then, add a multicolored bead necklace and voila, you’re done!

7. Jungkook’s Black Tux

As for Jungkook, I picked his black suit because it did a great job at highlighting his gorgeous purple hair.

YOUTUBE

This $22 black blazer from Boohoo is similar to Jungkook’s.

To go along with Jungkook’s all-black theme, you can wear this button-up dress shirt underneath the black blazer.

Get some black dress pants to really twin with him.

Accessorize with a gold chain necklace.

To really nail this look, consider ordering a purple wig to match Jungkook’s ‘do.

The final step? Simply blast “Butter” again and again and again.