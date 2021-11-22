The holidays are here, which means it’s time for Disney+ to break out the snow-themed specials and holiday fun. Although the streaming service kicked off new holiday titles in November, the year’s final month is also studded with new movies, new episodes, and new series. So, gather around as the sun goes down at 4 p.m. every day for the next month and settle in to see what Disney has packaged up for our pleasure. Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2021, both holiday-themed and non.

Disney already revealed its holiday lineup earlier in November, with titles like Christmas…Again?! and Home Sweet Home Alone as part of the movie slated for December. But the most notable titles coming this month are actually from Marvel and Lucasfilm. First up, there’s the Christmas-in-New York City-themed Hawkeye limited series (which technically debuts over Thanksgiving weekend, but most episodes premiere in December). And then, at the very end of the month, there’s The Book of Boba Fett, which isn’t holiday-themed, but *is* a present Star Wars fans have been patiently waiting to see for a very long time.

All this, plus a brand-new baking competition, Foodtastic, and the Christmas Eve streaming premiere of the new Disney animated film, Encanto, and this is looking like a very House of Mouse holiday indeed.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in December 2021.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Disney Insider: Season 1, Episode 11

Hawkeye: Episode 3

Friday, Dec. 3

Christmas… Again?!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Rescue

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Disney Insider: Season 1, Episode 12

Hawkeye: Episode 4

Welcome to Earth (Limited Series)

The Chicken Squad (Season 1)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (Season 2)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (Season 1)

Muppet Babies (Season 3)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 8)

Friday, Dec. 10

Tron: Legacy

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hawkeye: Episode 5

Foodtastic (Season 1)

Gigantosaurus (Season 3)

Life Below Zero (Season 17)

Magic Bake-Off (Season 1, Part 4)

Science Of Stupid (Season 8)

Friday, Dec. 17

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Hawkeye Series Finale

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1)

Friday, Dec. 24

Encanto

King Tut in Color

Lost Tombs of the Pyramids

Wednesday, Dec. 29

The Book of Boba Fett Series Premiere

T.O.T.S. (Season 3)

Friday Dec. 31